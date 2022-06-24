ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

By Kody Kester
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. That's because not only do the right income stocks produce meaningful passive income to reinvest, but they also tend to outperform during market downturns.

Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVqpt_0gKnxZg200

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Main Street Capital

The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year. But the stock has still been pushed down 17% during the same period.

Similar to real estate investment trusts (REITs), BDCs are legally obligated to pay at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders via dividends. As long as BDCs fulfill this requirement, they don't have to pay corporate taxes. This explains why Main Street Capital yields a market-smashing 6.9%. The stock's dividend growth isn't lacking either: Main Street Capital's monthly dividends per share has soared 95%, from $0.33 paid in the fourth quarter of 2007 to $0.645 declared for the third quarter of this year.

BDCs provide capital to meet the needs of businesses that may otherwise not have access to capital through traditional means, such as bank loans. In exchange for this capital, these small businesses agree to issue ownership stakes or pay above-average interest rates on loans made by BDCs.

And Main Street Capital's investment portfolio focuses on investing in lower- to middle-market businesses. These are defined as companies with annual revenue of between $10 million and $150 million and annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) of between $3 million and $20 million. The company's $4.3 billion investment portfolio is split between 190 investments across numerous industries, including machinery, internet software and services, and distribution.

Analysts have an average 12-month share price target of $42.40 for Main Street Capital, about 14% higher than the current $37. And you don't have to take their word for it: Despite stable business fundamentals, the stock's price-to-book-value ratio of 1.4 is moderately lower than its 10-year median of 1.6. This should translate into strong total returns in the years to come.

2. Energy Transfer

With about 120,000 miles of pipelines in its system, Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is one of the largest so-called midstream companies. It's estimated that 30% of the U.S.'s natural gas and crude oil is moved on the company's pipelines.

Energy Transfer derives the majority of its adjusted EBITDA from natural gas transportation and storage. Aside from its nearly unparalleled size, what makes Energy Transfer interesting is the promising industry forecast.

The economic viability and lower carbon emissions of natural gas will arguably make it the biggest fossil fuel in the decades ahead. This is why global natural gas demand will moderately grow between now and 2040, which should lead to slow and steady growth for Energy Transfer.

The stock's distribution yield of almost 8% is massive. And with the distribution being covered more than three times over in the first quarter, Energy Transfer looks to be on track to hike its distribution by more than 50%. The average 12-month unit price target of $15.47 would offer investors a 58% gain from the current price of less than $10.

3. WEC Energy Group

With 4.6 million customers in four Midwest states, WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) is a well-established electric and natural gas utility. The company plans to invest $17.7 billion over the next five years to modernize and expand its infrastructure to meet growing customer demand for its services.

The dividend payout ratio is set to be 66.6% in 2022. This makes the stock's 3.2% dividend yield rather safe. Simply put, the company's excess capital after paying its dividend and investment-grade balance sheet should help it to execute on its capital spending plan.

That's why WEC Energy Group anticipates that it will deliver 6% to 7% annual earnings growth over the long term. Thanks to its robust growth potential, analysts have a 12-month average share price target of $106.12. This suggests that WEC Energy Group has 12% upside over the next year.

10 stocks we like better than Main Street Capital
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Main Street Capital wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Kody Kester has positions in Energy Transfer, Main Street Capital, and WEC Energy Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wec Energy Group#Energy Companies#Energy Industry#Capital Investments#Bdc#Main Street Capital
CNBC

Suze Orman has a warning for those who want to quit in the Great Resignation

Before you get caught up in the Great Resignation and quit your job, you may want to think twice, said personal finance expert and best-selling author Suze Orman. 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in April, and job openings hit 11.9 million, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Labor.
BUSINESS
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Suze Orman: Series I bonds are the one investment every person should have right now

If there is one investment every person should have right now, it is a series I bond, according to personal finance expert Suze Orman. The bond's variable interest rate is based on inflation, which means the asset currently has a high yield. The Consumer Price Index rose 8.6% in May, the highest rate since 1981. The annualized rate on the I bond is a record 9.62% through October 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
CNET

Best CD Rates for July 2022

Certificates of deposit are safe investments that let you set aside money at a fixed interest rate for an exact period of time, or term. If you're looking for stability for your earnings or want to put aside money for a future purchase, CDs offer more interest than checking or savings accounts. While locking in a rate means low risk, keep in mind that you'll pay a penalty if you withdraw your money prematurely.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

7 Things Every Person with a Retirement Plan Needs to Know About a Bear Market

Bear markets are nerve-wracking for any investor, but they’re especially so for people who are either retired or moving closer to retirement. When you are older you have less time to recover from prolonged market downturns, which puts extra pressure on you to minimize losses and protect yourself financially.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $10,000 in Passive Income

Buffett's portfolio includes several dividend payers with good yields, including Chevron, Paramount Global, and Coca-Cola. You can build a five-figure passive income stream from dividends with regular investments over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
CNBC

Every new passenger car sold in the world will be electric by 2040, says Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods

Even Exxon Mobil thinks electric vehicles are the future. The oil giant is predicting that by 2040, every new passenger car sold in the world will be electric, CEO Darren Woods told CNBC's David Faber in an interview. In 2021, just 9% of all passenger car sales were electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, according to market research company Canalys. That number is up 109% from 2020 says Canalys.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy