ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3 Easy Steps to Start Investing in REITs

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Many investors love the idea of sitting back and earning passive income. And if that's a goal of yours, it could pay to start dabbling in REITs.

Short for real estate investment trusts , REITs derive revenue by owning and operating different properties. What makes REITs a great investment is that they offer two options for growing wealth.

First, like regular stocks, REIT shares can gain value over time. If you hold yours for many years, you might see their value increase substantially.

Secondly, REITs are actually required to pay at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends. Because of this, they commonly pay higher dividends than your average stock. And those dividend payments can serve as a nice, steady passive income stream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeQmk_0gKnxV9800

Image source: Getty Images.

If you're new to REITs, the idea of buying them may be overwhelming. But here's how you can start incorporating them into your portfolio.

1. Commit to a monthly goal

Are you looking to invest $300 a month in REITs? Or can you swing $500 a month? Either way, it's a good idea to commit to a monthly investment target and stick with it, no matter how well the stock market happens to be doing at that time. This is known as dollar-cost averaging , and it pays to apply it to REIT purchases as well.

2. Research different REIT sectors

Within the realm of REITs, there are different sectors you can choose to invest in. It's a good idea to narrow those down rather than buy REITs at random.

One thing you may want to consider in this regard is whether you'd rather buy REITs with the potential for explosive growth, or if you'd rather buy REITs that will likely lend to slower but predictable income over time. If you're drawn to the former, you may want to look at a booming sector like industrial REITs or data center REITs. But if you'd rather own REIT shares within a segment that's more stable and recession-proof, healthcare REITs could be a good choice.

3. Do a deep dive into specific companies within each sector

Once you narrow down your preferred REIT segments, you'll need to figure out which companies to put your money into. In this regard, you'll want to look at financials -- how different companies are doing on cash flow and the extent to which their properties are leased out. You may also want to favor REITs that have branched out into new markets in recent years and have plans to continue doing so.

Of course, you can also look at dividend yields when choosing your specific REITs. But don't get too hung up on dividends alone, as that's only a piece of the big picture. Remember, it's possible for a given REIT to not pay the most generous dividend but have a lot of growth potential, so that what you lose in dividend income, you gain in share price appreciation.

A great way to grow wealth

Many investors do quite well for themselves by loading up on REITs. Follow these tips to get started and enjoy the many benefits involved.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Suze Orman: Series I bonds are the one investment every person should have right now

If there is one investment every person should have right now, it is a series I bond, according to personal finance expert Suze Orman. The bond's variable interest rate is based on inflation, which means the asset currently has a high yield. The Consumer Price Index rose 8.6% in May, the highest rate since 1981. The annualized rate on the I bond is a record 9.62% through October 2022.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

7 Things Every Person with a Retirement Plan Needs to Know About a Bear Market

Bear markets are nerve-wracking for any investor, but they’re especially so for people who are either retired or moving closer to retirement. When you are older you have less time to recover from prolonged market downturns, which puts extra pressure on you to minimize losses and protect yourself financially.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reits#Stock#Investment#Reit
Motley Fool

These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $10,000 in Passive Income

Buffett's portfolio includes several dividend payers with good yields, including Chevron, Paramount Global, and Coca-Cola. You can build a five-figure passive income stream from dividends with regular investments over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
CNET

Best CD Rates for July 2022

Certificates of deposit are safe investments that let you set aside money at a fixed interest rate for an exact period of time, or term. If you're looking for stability for your earnings or want to put aside money for a future purchase, CDs offer more interest than checking or savings accounts. While locking in a rate means low risk, keep in mind that you'll pay a penalty if you withdraw your money prematurely.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

The Ultimate Guide to Series I Bonds and Guaranteed Returns

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on My Stock Market Basics. Series I savings bonds, or I bonds, are by far the best opportunity in investing right now. Where else are you going to get a guaranteed return of 7% to 10% a year along with protection from both inflation and a stock market crash?
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
money.com

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
BUSINESS
Money

For Retirees, Downsizing to a Smaller Home Isn’t the Cash Grab It Once Was

When Linda and Gary Hansen downsized in 2014, they made out pretty well. They sold their 3,300-square-foot St. Louis home for $325,000; trading down for a 1,900-square-foot house in Largo, Florida — and banking about $40,000 in the process. They paid in cash, so there was no new mortgage payment to worry about, and got to achieve their dream of retiring by the beach. (Their house is a mere two miles from the coast).
LARGO, FL
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy on the Dip and Hold Forever

Amazon stock has dropped more than 30% so far this year. The company is set to benefit from its leadership in two major markets over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

New Home Sales Surprise in May as Consumers Turn Ever More Gloomy

Sales of new homes rose 10.7% in May, as buyers defied rising prices and higher mortgage rates, the Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported on Friday. [. READL. Jobless Claims Fell Slightly Last Week, But Largely Unchanged ]. At an annual rate of 696,000, the...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Dividend Stocks Are Paying Off for Income Investors

When the stock market hits a rough patch, it can pay to hide out in dividend stocks. Those cash payouts to shareholders are akin to a vaccine or an underground war bunker. They may not shield you from all of the financial pain of a market in free fall due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates, but they will ensure that you'll survive the tumult.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Swimming in Cash

Analysts are forecasting that equity appreciation and this company's stellar reputation will result in double-digit annual earnings growth. The asset manager's whopping 4.5% dividend yield appears to be safe. The stock is cheap based on the valuations of its peers and its historical valuation. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy