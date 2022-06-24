ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for June 24

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjvLj_0gKnxDVI00

Fort Myers woman arrested for interfering in case of two missing children, suspect arrested for shooting man nine times in Naples Manor dispute, 12-year-old dead after vehicle hits 3 people outside Del Prado Blvd Walmart, parts of SWFL under a heat advisory, inland storms.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Lauren Hope have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Sizable bear strolls through Florida golf course

NAPLES, Fla. — A large black bear was spotted over the weekend strolling through a popular golf course in Naples, Florida. Multiple sightings of the bear have been reported at The Club at The Strand. In one video, the bear can be seen strolling through its fitness center and...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Biggest ham radio event in SWFL

Tens of thousands of people from around the world are working to communicate using ham radio. That’s an amateur radio that uses morse code and technology from decades ago. On Sunday, in North Fort Myers Community Park, the Fort Myers amateur radio club participated in a field day. The...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

LoCash at Red, White & Boom in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department announces the return of the annual Red, White and Boom on Monday, July 4. The Cape Coral Bridge, as well as Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado to the bridge, will close at 3 a.m. on July 4 to prepare for the day’s activities.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Naples, FL
City
Naples Manor, FL
WSVN-TV

Coast Guard crew medevacs man from fishing boat near Naples

NEAR NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to a man’s rescue off the west coast of Florida. A USCG air crew on Friday hoisted the 60-year-old man from a fishing boat 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples. The man was having difficulty...
NAPLES, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Bonita Beach Balloon Bar & Grill in Bonita Springs, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Bonita Beach Balloon Bar & Grill in Bonita Springs, Florida! On your way back from the beach when you’re feeling as hungry as a shark and parched beyond feeling, make a stop at a friendly bar where open-air dining makes a spirit soar like a hot air balloon, no pun intended. The pub-style grub offers a delicious variety of flavors. It’s family-friendly and sits on the palm-lined main drag on Bonita Beach Road. It’s fairly new, since Covid anyway, but casual enough to feel like a neighborhood hangout. Get the taste of homemade with a southwest Florida twist. Take it from me, the grilled Shrimp Po’ Boy with a tangy Remoulade Sauce, toasted sub roll, fresh lettuce, and salty tomatoes did not disappoint. It’s Shrimpolicious.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2go#Del Prado Blvd Walmart#Swfl
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard rescues man on fishing vessel near Naples

The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male passenger aboard a fishing vessel about 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples on Friday. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient, and his two adult sons, and transferred them to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers in stable condition, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
NAPLES, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Figs Grille is a Neighborhood Staple

Longstanding Figs Grille in Bonita Springs has been busier than ever, despite the pandemic, thanks to the dedication of owner and chef Sam Tadros, a veteran of the Southwest Florida dining scene. Tadros is a master of reinvention. After leaving Egypt at age 27, where he worked as an accountant,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres woman celebrates her 107th birthday

A Lehigh Acres woman is celebrating her 107th birthday and dancing into a new year of life. Gwen Hutchinson is surrounded by family and friends, who traveled from all over Florida to be with her on her 107th birthday. “To see everybody come to see me and celebrate with me,”...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Groundbreaking on new Fort Myers facility for grieving children

On Friday morning, Valerie’s House, Inc. broke ground on a new Fort Myers facility for helping children work through grief and loss. One in 12 children in Florida will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, and Valerie’s House provides grief support programs for those children and families who are grieving. The nonprofit is breaking ground today on its new “forever home” that it says will allow more families and children to receive help. The new 7,000-square-foot facility will provide the organization with a larger location.
FORT MYERS, FL
cityofbonitasprings.org

The City of Bonita Springs Invites the Public to its Annual Star-Spangled Bonita Event

City Council Declares April 29th, 2022, as Arbor Day in Bonita Springs. Quinn/Downs/Dean Neighborhood Voluntary Home Buyout Program (Update) Bonita Beach Road Drainage Pipes Inspection (Vanderbilt Drive Intersection to Windsor Road) Save the Date: Riverside Rally for Clean Water (Saturday, October 16th) September 18th, 2021 is International Coastal Clean-up Day-Volunteer...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral plants 100 trees on Veterans and Kamal Parkway

In hopes of “Planting it forward,” Future Forestry plants 100 trees along Veterans and Kamal Parkway. Dozens of people gathered with their shovels and gloves ready to plant trees. Russ Ringland is behind this project he is the creator of the non-profit Future Forestry Corporation. “Cape Coral was...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy