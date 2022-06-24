TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for June 24
Fort Myers woman arrested for interfering in case of two missing children, suspect arrested for shooting man nine times in Naples Manor dispute, 12-year-old dead after vehicle hits 3 people outside Del Prado Blvd Walmart, parts of SWFL under a heat advisory, inland storms.
These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Lauren Hope have everything you need to start your day.
