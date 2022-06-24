Portion of E. 11th Street to close next week

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber Luncheon, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. eastern, at Venue 1408 (1408 N Main St., Huntingburg, IN 47542). “We are pleased to host the chamber luncheon, an informational session for our members. This is our first chamber luncheon that will bring together chamber members to hear from a speaker, the chamber, and members in attendance,” said Becky Hickman, Executive Director, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “Hearing from an expert on topics that affect businesses is important as many of us are working through similar issues. The chamber will give an update, recognize new chamber members, and each member present will have time to share business updates such as events and information about their business. It’s important to have member-to-member support as we continue to grow our businesses in Dubois County!”
