Jasper, IN

Portion of E. 11th Street to close next week

By Local Sources
 3 days ago

Jasper — The Jasper Street Dept will close E 11th Street between Jackson...

wamwamfm.com

Road Closure Begins Monday in Fort Branch

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 168 in Fort Branch. Beginning on or around this coming Monday, June 27th, SR 168 will close for railroad repairs. This closure will take place between Railroad Street and West Street in Fort Branch. Crews will be working...
FORT BRANCH, IN
14news.com

Section of West Parrish in Owensboro closing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - West Parrish in Owensboro will be closed while crews install new pipes under the road. This is near Owensboro Catholic High school. A detour will be marked from Frederica to West Ninth to Bosley Road then back onto Parrish. That’s expected to be closed for about...
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Body of Vincennes man found in Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday Hoosier Energy Security informed dispatch that while they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, one boat had failed to return in response […]
VINCENNES, IN
Jasper, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Landfill Closed

The Daviess County Landfill is currently closed due to mechanical issues. Officials say the landfill was closed around 1:50 pm yesterday due to the problem. Once the issues are fixed, the landfill will reopen. No timeline was given.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – June 27, 2022

Owensboro Health, Inc. d/b/a Owensboro Health Medical Group vs the following: Randall Bowman; Michele Gardner, civil collection. TD Bank USA, N.A. vs the following: Stephen Gogel; Natalie Smith, civil collection. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs the following: Jess Williams; Samuel Myres, civil collection. Amber Lee Corner vs Gregory Vernon Corner,...
OWENSBORO, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Chamber hosting chamber luncheon

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber Luncheon, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. eastern, at Venue 1408 (1408 N Main St., Huntingburg, IN 47542). “We are pleased to host the chamber luncheon, an informational session for our members. This is our first chamber luncheon that will bring together chamber members to hear from a speaker, the chamber, and members in attendance,” said Becky Hickman, Executive Director, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “Hearing from an expert on topics that affect businesses is important as many of us are working through similar issues. The chamber will give an update, recognize new chamber members, and each member present will have time to share business updates such as events and information about their business. It’s important to have member-to-member support as we continue to grow our businesses in Dubois County!”
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Intoxicated Driver Runs Into West Side Business

An Evansville woman was arrested late last night after running her car into a west side business. It happened at the Kite and Key on West Franklin Street just after 10:00pm. The car crashed into the front of the building. Gina Perry was arrested at he scene and charged with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police investigating shooting near business Sunday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a business in the 900 block of South Kentucky Avenue near Washington around 3:15 a.m. They say that is where they found a person who had been shot. According to a police report, officers provided medical […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle flipped in wreck close to twin bridges; six injured

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Wolf Hills Road and US Hwy 41 North. The accident happened just before the twin bridges on June 26 shortly after midnight. Deputies said they investigated the accident to find one vehicle flipped over […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Big Winner on Main Street in Knights of Columbus Drawing

It was a big weekend on Main Street in downtown Washington for the Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Jackpot. On Saturday night, a Washington resident claimed the big jackpot amount of $133,266 behind number 25. The jackpot went to Tim St. Onge. There will be no drawing this week. The...
COLUMBUS, IN
KISS 106

Watch Wild Video of Powerline Arcing During Evansville Storms on Friday Morning

On Friday morning we saw strong winds and some storms move through the Tri-State area. I don't know about you, but at my house, it was an eventful morning (more on that later). Many folks around the Tri-State started their Friday morning off with power flickers and some even lost power. One person even caught powerlines near their house arcing (which kind of looks like an explosion).
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What to know about fireworks in Newburgh this Fourth of July

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Fourth of July is a much loved holiday for many Americans. Dazzling lights paint the sky for an amazing night to celebrate our independence. While fireworks may be fun, there are rules in place to make sure they don’t become out of hand. The Newburgh Police Department is reminding residents […]
NEWBURGH, IN
visitowensboro.com

Spend a summer weekend in Owensboro at the HydroFair

If you’re in the market for some loud, exciting action on the riverfront this summer, the Owensboro Hydrofair should definitely be on your radar. This year’s event will take place August 19-21 in downtown Owensboro, bringing you a weekend of hydroplane racing that will be bigger and better than ever before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will be making the trek to Owensboro to compete for three days of high-speed hydroplaning on the water.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Closure for Lynnville as manhunt ends

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in Lynnville are breathing a sigh of relief as a days-long manhunt for 64 year old Michael White came to a dramatic end Thursday night. After exchanging gunfire with police officers, White barricaded himself in a barn near Clutter Road. Brad Chapman, a Lynnville resident, is relieved that the days-long […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Woman arrested after running into Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested after police say she ran her car into the side of an Evansville business. This all happened just after 10 Sunday night on West Franklin Street. Police say the car hit the front of Kite and Key on the corner of Franklin...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan could see big economic growth

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday. The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability and connectivity around the town. “Connectivity is everything,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said. “We’re not recreating the City of Sullivan, we’re […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com

McBeth named Jasper District Trooper of the Year

Jasper – The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony yesterday to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards. ISP employees were recognized for their service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Through his hard...
JASPER, IN

Community Policy