Chamberlain, SD

State Board of Water and Natural Resources approves over $243.7 million for environmental projects; Chamberlain, Mobridge among the recipients

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $243,789,728 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $243,789,728 total includes $118,691,165 in grants and $125,098,563 in low-interest loans to be...

drgnews.com

