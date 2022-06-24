State Board of Water and Natural Resources approves over $243.7 million for environmental projects; Chamberlain, Mobridge among the recipients
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $243,789,728 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $243,789,728 total includes $118,691,165 in grants and $125,098,563 in low-interest loans to be...drgnews.com
