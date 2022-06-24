State Board of Water and Natural Resources approves over $243.7 million for environmental projects; Chamberlain, Mobridge among the recipients

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republicans looking to regroup after the ouster of the GOP attorney general gave their support for the job to a man with extensive experience in leading state and federal law enforcement agencies. Delegates at the Republican convention also bounced an incumbent. The group kicked off selections for key state offices by choosing former attorney general and U.S. attorney Marty Jackley to run for AG over Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig. Jackley was succeeded in his last stint as attorney general by Jason Ravnsborg, who was removed from office last week. Delegates denied Secretary of State Steve Barnett the opportunity for a second term. Monae Johnson won after opposing online voting, online voter registration and online registration updates.

