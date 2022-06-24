ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Photographer Vashon Jordan Jr. Chooses 6 Images That Define Chicago



Chicago photographer Vashon Jordan Jr. was born to document the city he loves. He started snapping images as an adolescent growing up in West Pullman, using a disposable camera and training his eye to recognize authenticity and stories within those images. By the time he was in high school, he had...

CHICAGO READER

After two years online, historic Chicago house collective the Chosen Few return to Jackson Park for a 30th-anniversary picnic and festival

I can’t imagine summer in Chicago without the Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, and that’s not just because this grassroots house-music gathering is celebrating its 30th annual installment (plus two years online during the pandemic). It’s also because house music—and Chicago—would be very different if it weren’t for the Chosen Few DJ collective. Chicago’s gay Black nightlife scene birthed house, and the Chosen Few helped turn it into a movement among young Chicagoans of color. At the time, the members of the Chosen Few were part of that demographic: Wayne Williams was still in high school when he founded the crew in 1977. The second permanent member was his stepbrother, Jesse Saunders—in 1984 he’d release what’s widely considered the first house 12-inch, “On and On”—and in 1978 the crew became a “Few” when Tony Hatchett joined. The collective took on four more members in the decades to come, adding Alan King (1980), Tony’s younger brother, Andre (1981), Terry Hunter (2006), and Mike Dunn (2012). The members haven’t all lived in the same place for most of that time, and their annual festival began as an excuse to get everyone together. It helped that the Hatchett family already hosted a reunion picnic behind the Museum of Science and Industry every Fourth of July, and in 1990 the rest of the Chosen Few showed up to spin informal DJ sets.
Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
WGN News

Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday. The event was postponed the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. On Sunday, the even will celebrate it’s 51st year. The parade steps off at noon on Sunday at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. From there it marches south, ultimately ending at Diversey […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
multihousingnews.com

Spectrum Retirement Completes Suburban Chicago Senior Housing

The developer broke ground on the 166-unit project in 2020. Spectrum Retirement Communities has completed The Oaks at Algonquin, a 166-unit senior housing property in Algonquin, Ill. The developer broke ground on the project in 2020; the development team included McShane Construction Co. and Vessel Architecture. The three-story building offers...
choosechicago.com

Only in Chicago Gifts

Check out some of our women- and minority-owned businesses that offer one-of-a-kind Chicago gifts, from yummy snacks that offer a taste of Chicago to locally made artisan pieces. Whether you need to purchase a gift for staff, a board of directors, top exhibitors, or a special VIP, we’ve curated a list of only in Chicago gifts you just can’t find anywhere else!
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
evanstonroundtable.com

Time to dumpster dive: Northwestern students pack up, home goods pile up

On evenings before trash collection, recent Northwestern University graduates Conor Metz and Geena Vetula go on “dumpster diving dates” in hopes of finding furniture for the Chicago apartment they’re moving into next month. With leases ending and Northwestern students moving out, discarded home goods pile up near...
