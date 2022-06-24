USS Gravely returning home to Norfolk on Friday

NEWPORT NEWS— Newport News Williamsburg Airport (PHF) released an Annual Report at the end of December to provide a “state of the union” message to local and state stakeholders, and to give Peninsula residents an update on airport operations. “Calendar year 2021 saw distinct highs and lows,”...
In September, 2021, Bay Bulletin told you about the bizarre theft of an old anchor from the Poquoson Museum in Poquoson, Va. We can now report that the anchor has been found and returned to the museum. A suspect has been arrested. Nevertheless, many questions remain. The anchor was an...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Somewhere in the midst of the million-and-a-half people who call our region home lives a man who wanted to help. The anonymous donor saw 10 On Your Side’s story about two men struggling with the Virginia Employment Commission. This mystery man sent individual checks made out to James Lee and […]
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a traffic incident in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Police did not release the name of the victim. The incident happened near the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, the department said. Around noon, the department Tweeted asking...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people went to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday for the second annual 'Pride at the Beach' event to celebrate Pride Month. 'Be You in 2022' is the theme for Pride events this weekends, said organizations. In the middle of the singing and dancing,...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 83 elected prosecutors across the Commonwealth and the U.S. are committing to not prosecute abortions, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. That does include Shannon Taylor out of Henrico and Colette McEachin in Richmond. According to WVEC, Norfolk’s Commonwealth Attorney has...
Lake Red Wing Fishing Virginia Beach. Red wing park is also home to many gardens established through the joint efforts of virginia beach parks & recreation and the council of garden clubs of virginia beach. 4840 princess anne road, virginia beach, va 23451 p:. Those who are not required to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of first responders attended an appreciation event on Saturday to honor the work they do on a daily basis. Hosted by Altmeyer Funeral Homes, organizers partnered with Mission BBQ to provide food and entertainment to those who had time to come out. They...
