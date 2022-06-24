Lake Nanuet to Open Saturday, Town Still Needs More Lifeguards

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering high school students citywide a new way of learning — through hybrid and virtual schooling pathways. Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday the new Department of Education (DOE) high school program called “A School Without Walls Program,” which gives students the independence of remote learning, while grounding their education in an array of individualized, interdisciplinary, project-based learning and internship opportunities.
