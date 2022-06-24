ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Death investigation prompts Sigalert for WB SR-60

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Body found in tent near 60 FWY prompts Sigalert 00:18

Authorities were investigating the discovery of a body in a tent off of State Route 60 in Boyle Heights early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers, along with Los Angeles County Coroner's Office officials were both dispatched to the scene a little before 4:15 a.m., near the Soto Street offramp of the westbound lanes of SR-60.

According to CHP, the body was discovered by two homeless men who lived in the same area, who told Caltrans construction workers that were working nearby.

A Major Accidents Investigation unit was called to the scene by CHP officers on hand.

As a result, a Sigalert was issued for an hour's duration at 4:30 a.m., before all roads were actually reopened several hours later at around 8 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

