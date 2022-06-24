Paul Giamatti to star in Season 2 of HBO's '30 Coins'

June 24 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning Billions and John Adams actor Paul Giamatti has signed on to star in Season 2 of the Spanish mystery-horror series, 30 Coins.

Directed by Álex de la Iglesia and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría, the show's new episodes are currently in production throughout Europe and in the United States. They are expected to debut in 2023.

"Paul Giamatti is probably one of the best actors in the American film industry," de la Iglesia said in a statement Thursday.

"HBO has brought me the incredible opportunity of working with him. I would also like to thank his team who, fortunately, knew my filmography. I appreciate the trust placed in me."

Giamatti will play Christian Barbrow, "an American tech and business billionaire, science guru, writer of sci-fi novels, and head of a mysterious 'Brotherhood' that counts amongst its members the world's elite," according to HBO. "He is the ultimate disruptor, but nobody knows his true intentions."

The ensemble also includes Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Megan Montaner, Eduard Fernández and Najwa Nimri.