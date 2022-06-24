ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

Man in custody after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Huntington stabbing

By Alyssa Ivanson
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in custody following a stabbing that killed two people and severely injured two others in a Huntington neighborhood near the fairgrounds Thursday night.

It happened around 7:23 p.m. in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.

Officers arrived to find four people with stab wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim died from their wounds, police said Friday.

None of the victims’ names were released. Police also said a motive isn’t clear right now.

    Huntington police are in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.
    Huntington police are in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.
    Huntington police are in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.
    Huntington police are in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.

Huntington police considered James Lee Bonewits a “person of interest” who had left the scene prior to their arrival. He was on the run and police issued a public appeal asking for help finding him.

Bonewits has since been caught in Madison County, police said. He had been considered armed and dangerous.

    James Lee Bonewits
Anyone with information about the case should call the Huntington Police Department at (260) 356-7110.

The following agencies are all assisting in the ongoing investigation: Huntington City Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police Department, Markle Police Department, Warren Police Department, Andrews Police Department, Roanoke Police Department, Huntington City Fire Department, Huntington County Coroner’s Office, Parkview EMS, and the Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office.

