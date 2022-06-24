TNT letters: Speed limits in Tacoma; gun control in the U.S.; Snake River dam removal

Lower speed limits won’t help

Re: “ Tacoma might lower some speed limits to prevent car crashes ” (TNT 6/17/2022)

I read a recent article in The News Tribune about fatal car accidents being on the rise in our city. In response, the Tacoma City Council is contemplating lowering speed limits in some areas of the city, from 35 to 30 miles per hour, from 30 to 25 miles per hour, and from 25 to 20 miles per hour.

I was astounded. I would bet that there are no fatal accidents involving folks driving the posted speed limits, unless involving a pedestrian. The issue is not with those who follow the rules, but with those who do not, and changing the rules will not change their behavior as they do not follow the rules.

When was the last time you saw someone getting a ticket for speeding? I cannot even recall. If we hold people accountable for small things, they are more likely to follow the rules for bigger things.

There is no need to alter the posted speed limits in Tacoma to counter the rise in fatal accidents. Holding citizens accountable to follow posted speeds is what is needed — to help with that, and possibly several other issues in our locality.

Jerry Foss, Fircrest

Gun ownership thought experiment

Let’s imagine for a moment that the U.S. solves its current gun problem by splitting into two separate countries. Laws in both countries are similar, but diverge around gun laws.

“Gun Country” is allowed to own most any type of gun with high-capacity magazines, as now. Background checks if they choose. They are allowed to build as many mental institutions as they feel necessary. Schools, grocery stores, churches, etc. are all hardened. In this country, it is a God-given right to own a gun and the idea that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people“ is embraced.

“No Gun Country” allows only police to carry guns. Citizens may check out a gun for a period of time only after a thorough mental, physical and written exam, including interviews with family if deemed necessary to ensure responsible gun use. As in Japan, when you run out of ammunition you must submit a request to the police department for more. People in this country actually believe that guns, in the wrong hands, do kill people. Guns are confiscated if illegally owned.

I know in which country I would sleep most soundly.

Don Morris, Graham

Snake River dams

Daming facts:

The fishing industry annually brings $1.84 billion to Washington’s economy. Agriculture adds $51 billion to the state’s economy.

“Threatened or endangered” salmon should not be in any grocery store — only farm salmon.

Seal populations have increased by 2.5 times in the last several decades. They out consume all other salmon predators combined — this includes orcas. Eliminating 20% of the seals wouldn’t influence any positive effects seals may have on the environment. From 1970 to 2015, seal predation of salmon increased 10-fold (68 metric tons to 625 metric tons) and two times the amounts of orcas, commercial and recreational catches combined.

Dam removal will mean higher electric rates, by as much as 24%. The present wind and solar girds cannot meet or replace the hydropower at an even cost.

Solar and wind have a life expectancy of 20-25 years. Hydropower? Decades.

It’s “dam” time to consider common sense instead of nonsense before any removal takes place.

George Terhaar, Enumclaw