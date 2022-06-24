Here’s where things stand with the top high school football recruits in the South Sound

High school football recruiting is in full swing this spring and summer, with players in the 2023 class making commitments left and right. Where do things stand with the top high school football recruits in the South Sound area of Washington?

In Washington state, the 2022 class featured one five-star recruit, per 247sports.com’s composite rankings: Rainier Beach offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., who recently committed to Oregon . The state’s class also featured five four-star recruits: Union receiver Tobias Merriweather (Notre Dame), Puyallup offensive lineman Dave Iuli ( Oregon ), Tumwater tight end Ryan Otton ( UW ), Todd Beamer offensive lineman Malik Agbo (Texas) and Eastside Catholic linebacker Dishawn Misa (Boise State).

Nine seniors in the 2022 class from Washington, Oregon and Idaho made The News Tribune’s 35th class of Northwest Nuggets , the longest-running recruiting package on the West Coast. The annual presentation of the Northwest Nuggets features the top high school football recruits from the region, who are projected to make big impacts in college and perhaps the NFL.

With the 2022 class in the rear view, colleges are seeing verbal commitments from soon-to-be high school seniors in the 2023 class . Here’s where things stand on local recruits in the South Sound, with some thoughts on each player from 247sports.com national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. We’ll also have a brief Q&A with Huffman near the bottom of the article.

Lincoln High School defensive end Jayden Wayne photographed in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Joshua Bessex/jbessex@thenewstribune.com

JAYDEN WAYNE

Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) — Class of 2023

Defensive end, 6-5, 245

Considering: Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State

Tacoma’s own Jayden Wayne, considered a five-star recruit and the top prospect in the 2023 class in the state, trimmed his list of schools to six in late May. UW fans may want to look away; the hometown Huskies are no longer in the running for the highly-coveted edge rusher, who has an NFL-projectable frame already. UW’s coaching carousel no doubt hurt any chances the Huskies had of landing Wayne. At this point, Kalen DeBoer’s staff is the third Washington staff to recruit Wayne. Even before Jimmy Lake was fired, the Huskies seemed a longshot to land Wayne, who has been a national recruit since early in his high school career. Wayne was a first-team selection to The News Tribune’s All-Area team in the 2021 fall season, racking up 44 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 13 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Wayne has visited Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon and Michigan State so far. He’ll visit Alabama in the fall.

Brandon Huffman: “He’s got a pretty heavy southern influence in his recruitment. He spent the majority of the offseason playing tight end. We’ll be eager to see him in pads working in the position he’s going to play in college. It sounds like he wants to do a game day visit (at Alabama).”

Spanaway Lake wide receiver Jasiah Wagoner pulls in a catch during football practice at Spanaway Lake High School in Spanaway, Washington, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

JASIAH WAGONER

Spanaway Lake (Spanaway Lake, Wash.) — Class of 2023

Corner, 5-11, 170

Considering: Cal, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Washington

Considered a four-star recruit, Wagoner is one of the premier shutdown corners in Washington and has been key in putting Spanaway Lake on the map the past couple years. Wagoner took his first official visit to Notre Dame this month and will visit Cal on June 24. Wagoner was a first-team selection to the TNT’s 2021 All-Area team, playing both ways for the Sentinels. He led the team with 521 receiving yards and six touchdowns in seven games.

Huffman: “He took an official to Notre Dame. Cal has been a sneaky resident in his list. They’ll host him for an official visit this weekend. Oklahoma made a big impression on him when they offered. Oregon and UW are on that list. Penn State is recruiting him. They’re all trying to jostle to get one of his official visits in the fall. … Cal, Notre Dame and Oklahoma, those three have kind of emerged as the ones that are doing the best with him right now. … As a player, he’s been fantastic (this offseason). Outstanding in the 7on7 circuit. … His stock continues to rise.”

Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson scores a first-half touchdown on a keeper as Lincoln played Spanaway Lake in a 3A PCL football game at Art Crate Field on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Drew Perine

GABARRI JOHNSON

Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) — Class of 2023

Quarterback, 6-0, 200

Committed to: Missouri

One of the country’s most electric dual-threat quarterbacks, Johnson announced his verbal commitment to Missouri last month on Mother’s Day. It’s another in-state miss for UW, who has one of its former coaches to thank. Missouri assistant Bush Hamdan, who worked as an assistant under former UW head coach Chris Petersen, lured Johnson to Missouri. Johnson was a first-team selection to the TNT’s All-Area team in the fall after putting up monster numbers for Lincoln, passing for 2,222 yards with 28 touchdowns to just two interceptions. As a runner, he’s plenty fast, but maybe his best characteristic is elusiveness. Johnson has an innate ability to elude tacklers in the open field and make defenders look silly. Last fall, he rushed for 737 yards and 15 touchdowns, winning MVP honors in the 3A Pierce County League.

Huffman: “He’s pretty solid to Missouri. His desire to play in the SEC ultimately made an impression on him. It was fit, relationship with Bush Hamdan. He felt really comfortable with him. UW was trying to get him. Signs were pointing to Utah and then he got beat to the punch by another commit. I think he was really trying to get out of the Northwest for college. He was really good in the spring.”

Yelm running back Brayden Platt breaks loose from the Mead defense during Saturday afternoon’s high school football playoff game at Yelm High School in Yelm, Washington, on Nov. 6, 2021. Yelm won the game, 37-21. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

BRAYDEN PLATT

Yelm (Yelm, Wash.) — Class of 2024

Linebacker, 6-1, 220

Holds offers from: Arizona, Cal, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Platt has seen his stock rise sharply in the past year. Considered a four-star recruit, he’s the No. 3 player in Washington in the 2024 class, per 247sports.com’s Top247 rankings and composite rankings. A first-team selection to the TNT’s All-Area team in 2021, Platt featured prominently at both running back and linebacker for the Tornados last fall. He rushed 158 times for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he had 78 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and two interceptions. His blend of size, physicality, speed and athleticism make him an ideal fit at linebacker at the next level. The Huskies were first to offer Platt and other programs have followed suit. “He’s a monster with the ball in his hands,” said Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo. “Defensively, he’s a wrecking ball.”

Huffman: “He had the UW offer last spring from Bob Gregory. He did have the UW offer re-affirmed to him. He’s starting to see his stock rise a little bit more. I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back from the SEC tour with a few more offers. The javelin, shot put numbers show he’s got all-around athleticism. I told him, he was almost 20 years years too late. Back in the day, he would’ve been a top-five player in the country. But he can cover. He’s more athletic than people realize. His recruitment is catching up to what he is.”

MICAH BANUELOS

Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) — Class of 2023

Offensive lineman, 6-2, 290

Considering: Texas A&M, Oregon, USC.

Considered a three-star prospect in 247’s composite rankings and a four-star prospect in the site’s Top247 rankings — he was just recently elevated to a four-star recruit by the site — Banuelos projects as an interior lineman at the next level. He took a visit to Texas A&M in April and has visited USC and UW this month. The Kennedy Catholic pipeline to UW has been strong in the recent past. Quarterback Sam Huard and receivers Jabez Tinae and Junior Alexander (ASU transfer) all played for Sheldon Cross’ Lancers before going to Montlake. But barring some late recruiting miracle, Banuelos won’t be suiting up in the purple and gold. He trimmed his list to three on Tuesday: Texas A&M, Oregon and USC.

Huffman: “With Micah, it’s really been every event this offseason, he’s looked better and better. His biggest problem — he’s 6-foot-3 — is he a tackle in college? He’s athletic enough to be a tackle, he’s got an 80-inch-plus wingspan. He has position versatility, plus the fact that he’s nasty as heck, has really contributed to his stock rising. … I think he ends up as a guard, a really good guard, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he played right tackle.”

RAHSHAWN CLARK

Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.) — Class of 2024

Corner/WR, 6-0, 180

Holds offers from: Arizona, Cal, Michigan State, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, UW, WSU, Florida Atlantic

Was an honorable mention selection at cornerback in the 4A North Puget Sound League as a sophomore and may have ended up higher in the league voting if not for having to sit out five games after transferring from Life Christian. Already holds offers from much of the Pac-12.Part of a loaded Federal Way secondary that should have the Eagles among the teams in contention for the 4A NPSL crown next season.

Huffman: “I love him. I think he’s a phenomenal player. Making that move from LCA to Federal Way was great for him. Even though he only played half the season, it showed that this kid can flourish at any level. I think he’s a cornerback long term, but I can see why schools like him as a receiver. He has the ability to be an elite cover corner. … He’s got offers from the majority of the Pac-12. Oregon has been pretty heavy on him. Michigan State offered him recently.”

DORIAN THOMAS

Kentridge (Kent, Wash.) — Class of 2023

Tight end, 6-4, 220

Committed to: Oregon State

Considered a three-star recruit, Thomas committed to Oregon State in November, seemingly putting his recruitment to an end before the new year (he just visited Arizona recently, however). Thomas also holds offers from Arizona and ASU. Oregon State offered Thomas the summer before his junior season and attended a couple games in Corvallis during the Beavers’ 2021 season, including Oregon State’s 27-24 win over Washington. Fluid athlete and pass-catching tight end.

Huffman: “He visited Arizona for an official this week. (Oregon State getting Lakes receiver) David Wells doesn’t hurt. They’re tight at (7on7 team Heir Football, one of the two prominent teams in the area).”

Bellarmine Prep running back Dagim Heiser takes a shot from Emerald Ridge defensive end Jacob Lane during Thursday night’s 4A SPSL football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Washington, on Sept. 30, 2021. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

JACOB LANE

Emerald Ridge (Puyallup, Wash.) — Class of 2023

Defensive end, 6-5, 230

Committed to: Washington

The Huskies picked up a commitment from the rising Emerald Ridge player, considered a three-star recruit, after a recent camp at Husky Stadium. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Lane has the frame coveted by Pac-12 programs. Also held offers from Arizona, Utah, Air Force and others. While Lane had a good junior season at Emerald Ridge, earning first-team all-league defensive line honors, it hasn’t been until this spring that his recruitment began to take off.

Huffman: “I think that Jacob Lane has probably had the best offseason of any player in the region in terms of his stock growing. He went from no offers from the beginning of March, went to (National Preps, a showcase in Marysville), then gets a few Big Sky offers, then bam, Pac-12 offers. Now he gets to play at the dream school. He really upped his stock this spring. He was good as a junior, not great. If he can translate that into pads, he could make another meteoric jump.”

Federal Way’s Andre Jordan photographed at Mount Tahoma High School on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Pete Caster/pcaster@thenewstribune.com

ANDRE PIPER-JORDAN JR.

Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.) — Class of 2023

Corner, 6-1, 165

Considering: Oregon State, Arizona, Oregon, Hawaii, Nevada, Virginia Tech

The 4A North Puget Sound League Red Division defensive back of the year was an all-league defensive back, all-league receiver and the league’s kick returner of the year in the fall. “One of the most electric players in the league this year,” said Federal Way coach Marcus Yzaguirre. “He locked down each team’s best wide receiver every week.” Had three interceptions on the season and was a first-team selection to the TNT’s 2021 All-Area team. Took an official visit to Oregon State on June 10; the Beavers are considered the favorite to land the versatile corner, another key part of Federal Way’s loaded secondary, along with Rahshawn Clark.

Huffman: “Another kid that I think is criminally under-recruited. … I think Oregon State is in a great position to land him. He loved his visit, connected with the DB’s coach there. That Federal Way secondary has four Division I DB’s. Of any player, any skill position guy, I think he has the best chance to move to a four-star this fall.”

Lakes’ David Wells photographed at Mount Tahoma High School on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Pete Caster/pcaster@thenewstribune.com

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

In the 2023 class, Auburn Riverside offensive lineman Nathan Pritchard is committed to WSU. Lakes receiver David Wells Jr. committed to Oregon State on June 12. He was a first-team selection to the TNT’s All-Area team in 2021 and a first-team 3A PCL selection, playing in all three phases for the Lancers. He saw his recruitment rise after a breakout junior season in which he caught 40 passes for 920 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, had four interceptions, 36 tackles and 14 pass break ups. He also returned kickoffs for 273 yards and punts for 151 yards. Wells’ teammate Leo Pulalasi, also in the 2023 class, committed to BYU this month. Pulalasi was also a first-team selection to the TNT’s 2021 All-Area team. Named the 3A PCL’s offensive player of the year in the fall, he did a little bit of everything for the Lancers, rushing for 931 yards and 13 touchdowns, catching 21 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns and even played a bit of quarterback, throwing for a pair of touchdowns.

“With those two, it’s weird, because (Lakes) has always been the first-stop shopping for a lot of those coaches,” Huffman said. “They had late bloomers, late risers. But those guys could be steals. That’s where we are in Washington now.”

Kennedy Catholic linebacker Xe’Ree Alexander, considered a three-star recruit, holds offers from Arizona and ASU.

Q&A with Brandon Huffman

Jon Manley: With the 2023 class, what’s your take on this group as a whole?

Huffman: “If you look at 2023, when you come off a year when you have the No. 1 player in the entire west region in (Rainier Beach product) Josh Conerly, and then the year before that, the wire-to-wire top player in the nation in (Eastside Catholic product JT Tuimoloau), there isn’t that elite uber-superstar at the top, like in those previous two classes. But the top-end talent from a depth standpoint is deeper than most years. In the top 25, you’ve got a number of guys with Power Five offers. Most years, it was like the top-end guys were going to the Pac-12. Now the first and second-tier guys are going Power Five. It speaks to how much better and deeper (football in Washington is) now.”

Manley: I know Husky fans were disappointed UW wasn’t even in Jayden Wayne’s final six schools. How much has the coaching turnover hurt the Huskies with a lot of the 2022 class? This is the third UW coaching staff that has recruited a lot of these kids.

Huffman: “That’s really the biggest issue. This staff is paying the price for the previous staff. A common question that keeps getting asked is, ‘Well, how come Oregon with their new staff is having success?’ The majority of Oregon’s coaches were at Power Five schools before. Fresno State wasn’t really recruiting in the Northwest. This staff didn’t have coaches on staff that had relationships with the in-state kids. The process starts so much earlier now. … I’ve been covering recruiting for 20 years. I’ve watched Bay Area kids leave the Bay Area, Denver kids leave Colorado, LA kids leave LA. UW was the last Power Five school where kids tended to stay close to home. Kids have been leaving LA forever. Kids have been leaving Sacramento forever. The Seattle kids were staying. This is a good thing for the state, when your state is now respected enough that Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama are coming in.”

Manley: What’s your view of the 2024 class in Washington? A pair of studs from O’Dea (five-star composite lineman Isendre Ahfua and four-star running back Jason Brown) headline the group.

Huffman: “It’s going to have a chance to be really deep and talented. Jackson Brown — the first 2024 player in the United States that Texas offered was the running back at O’Dea. It legitimizes the talent in the state. It wasn’t just a one or two-year cycle. Washington is permanently up there now.”