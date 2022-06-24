ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

With property values increasing, will Pierce County homeowners see a tax increase?

By Liz Moomey
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

Property values have gone up in Pierce County.

Home values in the county have increased an average of $80,000 in the past year, according to Mike Lonergan , Pierce County assessor-treasurer . Residential property values went up more than 19 percent this year, compared to 16 percent in 2021.

Lonergan said the increase in property values does not mean homeowners should expect a large tax increase. State law limits the amount taxes can increase without a vote.

“It’s a math equation, and when values are rising, the legal limits on each taxing district will reduce their tax rates per thousand dollars of value,” Lonergan said.

Lonergan added voters determine bond issues and levy lid lifts, which allow taxing districts to increase the dollar amount collected to increase that district’s revenue.

Tacoma saw an 18.4% increase in home values – the typical Tacoma residence is now $493,000, an increase of $77,000. Gig Harbor Peninsula saw the biggest change in residential property values, which on average, increased $170,000, or 24.5%. Edgewood saw the lowest increase at 12.9%, or $69,000. The average residential value is $604,000.

Commercial properties showed a slight value increase as COVID-19 restrictions eased, though property values for hotels remained unchanged. Retail, restaurants and office-space property values went up about 5%. Both apartment buildings and warehouses had double-digit increases as the demand continues for affordable housing and online ordering/distribution.

Property owners who think the assessor-treasurer has over-valued their property can appeal to the Pierce County Board of Equalization at no cost by Aug. 23. The appeal must include evidence that comparable properties have sold recently at a lower amount.

Comments / 1

Related
The Suburban Times

Residential property values take another big jump

Pierce County announcement. The latest assessed values for residential and commercial properties throughout Pierce County are in the mail to taxpayers and posted on the Assessor-Treasurer’s website. “Home values in all parts of our County continue to increase dramatically, typically by a startling countywide average of around $80,000 each...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

King County considers moving most elections to even years

Clicking through the annual voter-turnout tabs on the King County Elections Department’s voting map can give you a case of civic whiplash. In even-numbered years, a map of the county’s voting precincts blares shades of blue on the color-coded chart, as Washingtonians cast ballots for president, governor, Congress and other high-profile races. In odd-numbered years, the maps brighten to include swaths of yellow and green, showing lower turnout for the “off-year” local elections.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewood, WA
Local
Washington Business
Pierce County, WA
Business
City
Tacoma, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Real Estate
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Business
Pierce County, WA
Real Estate
County
Pierce County, WA
The Suburban Times

Fireworks Rules in Pierce County

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. In 2021 we passed legislation that updated the Pierce County Code to make it so that fireworks can only be discharged on the Fourth of July starting in 2023! That means this year is the last year when legal fireworks can be discharged in unincorporated Pierce County on the days leading up to July 4.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Three Lakes Crossing development in Tumwater could create 45 new homes

Development of the Three Lakes Crossing property in Tumwater is in consideration for approval. This development would create 45 homes. Copper Ridge, LLC based in Puyallup is the applicant for this project which was reviewed by Tumwater’s Hearing Examiner yesterday. Alex Baruch, an associate planner for the city of...
TUMWATER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lonergan
thurstontalk.com

Free Up Finances with Home Share Program from Senior Services for South Sound

Do you wish housing was more affordable? You are not alone. Many homeowners and renters alike struggle to keep up in today’s market. With prices rising, it can be hard to maintain a home, pay bills and buy necessities such as food and fuel. Thankfully, the Home Share Program from Senior Services for South Sound provides a creative solution. This program connects Home Seekers with Home Providers, helping seniors remain independent at home for as long as possible. Both Seekers and Providers benefit from sharing costs and household responsibilities.
OLYMPIA, WA
nypressnews.com

Seattle exodus causes small town WA to invest in new infastructure

As Seattle housing prices continue to skyrocket, many look outside the city for housing options leading to new improvements needed in small towns like Sultan, Wash. faced with a new growing population and the goal of preserving the cities charm. With a bigger population comes improvements to the public infrastructure...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

More Homeless Encampments To Be Removed

Washington state plans to remove homeless camps near freeways. Thurston County OK’d a $5 million agreement to get it done. People camped near highways in Thurston County will be removed and offered housing solutions under a new agreement between the county and Washington state. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an interagency agreement with the state Department of Commerce as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Rights-of-Way Initiative.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Values#Affordable Housing#Tax Rates#Residential Property
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
tippnews.com

Seattle Plumbing Company Commits to Transparency and Customer Peace of Mind

SEATTLE, Wash., June 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amid stories of plumbing contractors without the proper licensing doing subpar work, or even scamming customers, Trusted Plumbing & Heating in the Seattle area is more committed than ever to transparency, due diligence and customer care. Unlicensed plumbing contractors often take...
SEATTLE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

License plate fees take a giant jump

OLYMPIA – Starting July 1, Washingtonians planning to buy a new car or motorcycle will pay more for an original license plate. Original license plates are those issued upon initial registration. Fees are per plate. Original plates increase from $10 to $50. Replacement plates increase from $10 to $30.
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
2K+
Followers
255
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy