Edgewater Power Plant Not Going Away Yet

The iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station won’t be disappearing from the skyline as soon as initially expected. In separate announcements made on Thursday, two utility companies – WeEnergies...
Alliant Energy and the WE Energy Group announced today they are pushing back plans to close three coal power plants for at least two years. Those plants are the Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan, and the Columbia Energy Center plant in Portage, both operated by Alliant Energy, and the South Oak Creek plant Oak Creek, operated by WE Energy.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the weather warms up, now is the perfect time to clean, and rid your home and yard of waste. Early in July, the city of Green Bay will help you get rid of your extra waste. During the week of July 5-9, Green...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin. Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro. “Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the...
Power shortages in Europe had an indirect impact on Manitowoc Public Utilities during this week’s stretch of hot weather. MPU General Manager Troy Adams confirmed for Seehafer News that a lot of energy fuel was being shipped out of our country. He said that “With the situation in Europe...
WEST BEND, Wis. - More than just a car show, Motor Mania is taking over the Washington County Fair Park this weekend. For those looking to blow off steam or create some smoke, the Motor Mania burnout pit is open to everyone and every car. "You can burn your tires...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five Wisconsin counties have high levels of COVID-19 in their communities. That’s up from 4 a week ago. The counties are in central and northwestern Wisconsin: Barron, Lincoln, Marathon, Rusk and Wood. Community levels are unchanged...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It was a busy Thursday at both the east and west side yard collection sites in Green Bay as cleanup from last week’s storms continued. Green Bay resident Michael Haufe says its his fourth time here unloading branches. “We had a tree blow...
TOWN OF HOLLAND (WLUK) -- One man is dead after an early morning crash in Sheboygan County. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the Town of Holland. Officials say the single vehicle accident happened on I-43 near County Road AA. A 64-year-old man from Sheboygan died. Officials believe...
OOSTBURG, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 64 year old Sheboygan man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday morning near Oostburg. It was around 2:20 this morning when dispatch got a 911 call about a single vehicle crash near County Road Double-A in the Town of Holland. When crews arrived, they found the car was northbound on I-43 when it went into the median, hit a guard rail, and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash caused the southbound lanes to be closed for a time – the accident remains under investigation, but a press release says that alcohol appears to be a factor. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha aquatic animal rescue is caring for reptiles being kept in a storage locker in Milwaukee. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles says he had to “scramble” because he was worried the animals were in danger of overheating. Moyles rented a van...
MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to a house fire near 20th and Grant around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 26. Fire officials said the fire spread to two houses to the west, and all three sustained significant damage. One firefighter was treated for a twisted ankle. No civilian injuries were...
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha, who opened their doors in 1958. On its last day, customers began lining up outside around a half an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Many of the customers...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say everyone was rescued uninjured Saturday afternoon when a boat sunk on the Milwaukee River. Crews responded for the water rescue around 4:30 p.m. near Water and Mason downtown. Police said "several people" went into the water.
North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
June 24, 2022 – Cedarburg, Wi – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at approximately 7:37 a.m., the Cedarburg Police Department along with the Cedarburg Fire/Rescue responded to a personal injury accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in the City of Cedarburg.
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
I freakin' love watching people risk their lives to explore inside abandoned buildings, clearly because I'm too much of a chicken to go do it myself. After watching this video of an abandoned mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I had to show you guys the inside. I always had an image of what I'd expect the inside to look like after years of being closed, but this is not what I was picturing!
