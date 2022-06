Space is terrifying. As astronauts navigate around outside space stations and their space shuttles one wrong move can send them hurtling out into a void of darkness. To help mitigate the risk of any such thing happening, NASA has often utilized tethers during spacewalks. But one iconic photo from the 1980s showcases the first untethered spacewalk, and it’s kind of terrifying to think about.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO