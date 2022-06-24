ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno’s City Councilmembers should not get 70% pay hike, no matter how hard they work

By The Fresno Bee Editorial Board
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPuWh_0gKnpXcu00

Are Fresno City Council members underpaid?

That is the tricky question the council is now debating . Three of its members — Luis Chavez, Mike Karbassi and Tyler Maxwell — have proposed an ordinance to jump the councilmembers’ salaries from $80,000 a year to $135,000 annually. That is a nearly 70% hike in one-fell swoop.

A majority of the council approved the pay raise Thursday (Garry Bredefeld and Esmeralda Soria voted no), but it was just a first reading of the ordinance, and the measure will return in coming weeks for a second ratification.

In the world occupied by Fresno’s regular workforce, such huge pay hikes are unheard of.

Councilmembers saying “we work hard and have demanding jobs, so we need more money” is understandable, but ultimately is not enough in itself. What worker anywhere doesn’t think that?

The council majority should think this through some more and return with a refined proposal that taxpayers can support.

Arguments for pay raise

Chavez, Karbassi, Councilmember Miguel Arias and Council President Nelson Esparza spoke in favor of higher pay and listed these justifications:

▪ While council service may be billed as part-time duty, realistically it is full-time work. Twelve-to-14-hour days are routine, and Arias said he regularly attends a community event every night of the work week and multiple events on weekends, all because his constituents in southwest Fresno and the Tower District expect it.

Opinion

▪ There is no pension offered to councilmembers, so for whatever time they have in office, they are not earning retirement savings through the city.

▪ The job of a councilmember has gotten ever more demanding. Arias held up several thick binders from city staff full of information for items on Thursday’s agenda; it was hefty reading he had to do to prepare properly. Arias also spoke of receiving death threats and having his children videotaped at school by people who oppose him. Such nonsense should not occur to any elected official.

▪ Karbassi said the key for him was to attract “the best and brightest” candidates who could serve on the council. Upping the pay would help do that, he stressed, especially for younger professionals with families.

The proposal ties the councilmembers’ salaries to what Fresno County supervisors earn, which is currently $135,044 a year. In 1994, the supervisors linked their salaries to 60% of the increases given to the Superior Court judges. (The board chair, with greater responsibilities, earns $151,925).

Points against salary hike

Bredefeld has over the years opposed efforts to increase councilmembers’ pay. His chief reason? It is a public-service post, and anyone who campaigns for the office knows that going in.

▪ The lack of a pension is also known up front, he said.

▪ He said that, on the list of comparable cities in the state, Fresno currently ranks fifth for councilmember compensation. With the salary hike, it would jump to second-highest, paying better than San Diego.

▪ The median income in the city is $53,000 — well below the proposed hike, Bredefeld noted. In Arias’ district, the median income is $30,000, Bredefeld showed on a map of Fresno.

“ We are going to take your taxpayer dollars and put them in our pocket even though you are struggling,” he said.

He also criticized Arias, Chavez and Esparza for not bringing this up in their recent campaigns for re-election, which they won. The new pay rate would take effect in January.

A different approach

In fairness to the councilmembers, their jobs are demanding. The hours are long, the issues increasingly complex. Rarely are they thanked or praised. They confront a daily torrent of criticism on social media.

They currently earn less than other professionals. The highest-paid teachers in Fresno , for example, make over $100,000 a year. High-ranking staff in City Hall itself are paid more than the councilmembers who are their ultimate bosses.

When asked about the proposed pay hikes for councilmembers, Mayor Jerry Dyer said it was a big jump and maybe should occur over several years, rather than at once. (It should be noted the mayor’s pay would also go up under the proposal).

That is a good point. Most workers rarely see pay hikes of nearly 70% in one shot. The council should consider taking half the increase now, and the other half next year.

The council’s salary should also be tied to achievable goals, as occurs for many workers in the private sector. They could be as simple as these:

▪ Each council district must have a set amount of repaved roads per year.

▪ Each councilmember must hold at least three town hall meetings in his or her district per year to hear from constituents.

▪ And every councilmember must tour every other district at least once a year.

The council majority needs to scale back its money expectations and meet quantifiable goals. That would be more acceptable to average citizens. But 70% more in pay on the turn of the calendar year? We can’t buy that.

Comments / 24

Rich Smith
3d ago

This is a horrible waste of taxpayer money! We are paying them to run around and caused trouble, fight with one another, and work to move to the next elected position. This was never suppose to be a full-time position.

Reply
14
Jeana Wells
3d ago

70% raise? Ridiculous & shameful to suggest it especially now in this economy. Put that $ into our city that they're suppose to be representing.

Reply
11
Jesus Gabriel Meraz
3d ago

Nope, I'm a tax payer and the council has already wasted so much money. We have lawsuits the city is paying out and now the projected 11 million to buy a theater that was appraised at under 5 million. Yeah, I dont think so 70%.....

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: Show me the money! Do Fresno city council members deserve to give themselves a 69% pay raise instead of using taxpayer dollars to improve the city?

The Sunday Morning Matters panel weighs in on the mistrust between the city and Advance Peace and the controversial raise the Fresno city council approved for those serving a new term on the dais. Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld and Kingsburg city council member Jewel Hurtado discuss these two big issues that made news this week.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno City Council members face backlash over proposed pay raise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmembers are facing backlash after voting to give themselves a pay raise of $55,000. “It’s the biggest slap in the face I think a politician could give to its constituents,” said former city councilmember Jerry Duncan. “The reason you join and...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Mayor#Politics Local#Fresno City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
304
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy