ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Boil these bad boys – Splurge on Sacramento’s crawdads for a shellfish summer feast

By Benjy Egel
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUG9y_0gKnpT6000

Want more food news? Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter at sacbee.com/foodnews to get your weekly fill.

Crawdads are common in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and surrounding waterways such as Putah Creek. This summer, eat ‘em.

Also known as crawfish, crayfish or (my personal favorite) mudbugs, crawdads are related to lobsters and similarly store most of their meat in the tail. Some people enjoy sucking the yellow hepatopancreas (essentially the liver) out of crawdads’ heads.

Crawdads are mostly associated with bayous in the South, not Sacramento County’s waterways. But there’s precedent: The weekend-long Isleton Crawdad Festival brought about 20,000 visitors to the small Delta town each year before shutting down in 2009 .

It’s not clear that Sacramento eaters have an overwhelming demand for crawdads, but the marketing hasn’t been great either, creating a “crawdad-and-the-egg” conundrum. Even when a restaurant like Rockin’ Crawfish in south Sacramento buys crawdads from NorCal purveyors, as they do from June to October when sweeter Louisiana shellfish are out of season, the menu doesn’t highlight the local sourcing.

While I’m looking forward to Fourth of July barbecues as much as the next person, it would be great to see Sacramento embrace locally-sourced crawdad boils this summer. Easy enough to prepare, the results are something to behold, in both taste and presentation.

I know firsthand, having organized a boil on Saturday. After fishing in a Delta slough and drinking a flight at Mei Wah Beer Room , a former Chinese brothel/opium den/gambling lounge, my friends and I walked down the street to Bob’s Bait Shop in Isleton to pick up our crawdads.

Bob’s owner and “The Master Baiter” (it’s trademarked) Can Nguyen stocks live crawdads — blue-tinted ones from the Sacramento and Mokelumne rivers year-round, and red ones between August and October that have invaded rice fields from North Sacramento to Colusa.

They make for quality bass bait, but Bob’s $8-per-pound crawdads are perfectly tasty as-is, and Nguyen sells bags of Old Bay-esque seasoning mix as well. We loaded them into a cooler full of ice and headed back to my friends’ house in East Sacramento, stopping off at the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op for some corn, red potatoes, andouille sausage and garlic along the way.

Half of our group boiled water and seasoning mix in a stock pot, then dumped the Co-Op extras in for 10 minutes. The others rinsed our mudbug friends in a cooler filled with salt water (some people just use freshwater), forcing them to purge, before grabbing them by the tails and dropping them in the bubbling pot.

After another 10 minutes, we strained the pot’s goodies and dumped them out on a newspaper-covered table. The next hour-and-a-half was messy, sun-kissed heaven — crawdad shells and corncobs piling up next to our lagers, Kolsch-styled beers and ciders as the central mound of food slowly dwindled.

It was one heck of a summertime feast, pulled right from our backyard waterways and grocers. Sacramento County’s crawdad scene doesn’t yet have the history or distribution network of the South’s, but the ingredients are here.

What I’m Eating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xN49i_0gKnpT6000
Preserve Public House serves dine-in guests complimentary housemade chicharrones. Benjy Egel

If Buckhorn Steakhouse is the restaurant that built Winters, Preserve Public House is among those leading the next generation of Yolo County’s transformation into a destination. Jay Peacock, the former chef of The Golden Bear in midtown Sacramento, deftly implements seasonal ingredients from nearby growers and cures meats in-house for owners Cole and Sara Ogando at 200 Railroad Ave.

Meals at Preserve begin not with bread but with complimentary housemade, Tajin-dusted chicharrones. A variety of small plates and sides make for a natural segue from there, like pea tendrils ($9) with squares of corned beef and fried onions in a super-acidic red wine vinaigrette.

A stellar beet salad ($17) paired soft golden beets from Winters’ own Terra Firma Farm with their own ricotta, hazelnuts, shaved Granny Smith apples and strawberries from Eatwell Farm in Dixon. I appreciate balance and contrast in a salad, and this had both in droves, the crunch of hazelnuts and tartness of apples offset by sweet strawberries and creamy ricotta.

Pastas and meaty entrees tend to fall in the $30-$40 range, such as the Moroccan braised short rib ($35). Served with a piquant red chermoula over olive oil-doused Israeli couscous, the hunk of beef was every bit as tender as one would hope.

Did you know?

I’m now posting Sacramento food and drink content to Instagram under the handle @egeleats. Follow along for more bites and drinks that don’t make it into the newsletter!

Openings & Closings

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

This ‘Landmark’ Northern California Restaurant Is Closing After 87 Years

Since the mid 1930s, there’s been a small cream-colored building in West Sacramento where hungry passersby could find homemade food served by the Palamidessi family. But by the end of the year that legacy will come to an end. According to a post on the Club Pheasant restaurant website, the Palamidessi family plans to close their longstanding restaurant in the coming months. “The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses,” the post reads in part. “Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support and understanding.”
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Families endure the heat to attend last day of Placer County Fair

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The heatwave continued into the last day of the Placer County Fair on Sunday @the Ground in Roseville. "Turnout has been good. Post-COVID, we were one of the very first fairs to open, so we haven’t quite reached the same peak that we hit last year but we beat all our previous years," said Chris Ashby, the general manager of the @the Grounds event facility.
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
Sacramento County, CA
Food & Drinks
Sacramento County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
Louisiana State
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
City
Colusa, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Winters, CA

Winters, California, is a small and charming enclave in the Western Sacramento Valley. Founded in 1875, it retains its rural community vibe and historic charm, with architecture reminiscent of its history. It is also the center of Sacramento’s agriculture, with abundant farms and wineries lining its vicinity. It’s a...
WINTERS, CA
KCRA.com

Club Pheasant Restaurant in West Sacramento to close at end of the year

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento restaurant in business for 87 years and known for its ravioli has announced that it plans to close its doors at the end of 2022. Club Pheasant said on its website that the Palamidessi family-owned restaurant had “made the tough decision” to close and that “to say it’s been an honor being a part of your lives the past 87 years would be an understatement.”
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Sacramento#Good Food#Shellfish#Splurge#Lobsters#The Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Sacramento

5 Adults, 5 Kids Displaced After Bathroom Fan Catches Fire In Arden-Arcade

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a small fire Sunday in the bathroom of an apartment east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says that the fire started in a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment in Arden-Arcade. The flames spread to the attic, and firefighters needed to create an opening in the roof in order to battle the blaze. While no one was hurt in the fire, five adults, five children and a family pet were displaced from two apartments.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

13K+
Followers
756
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy