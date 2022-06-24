Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Douglas; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Douglas, Pope, eastern Stevens, southern Todd, northwestern Stearns and southwestern Morrison Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1249 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Long Prairie to near Lowry to 6 miles northeast of Lake Oliver. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Long Prairie around 1255 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Swanville, Flensburg, Sauk Centre, Little Falls and Melrose. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 96 and 133. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 140 and 148. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 154 and 173. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 159 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO