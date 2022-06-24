Severe Weather Statement issued for Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Becker; Hubbard; Otter Tail; Wadena A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUBBARD...NORTHWESTERN WADENA...NORTHEASTERN OTTER TAIL AND EASTERN BECKER COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Snellman, or 20 miles east of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Wolf Lake around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Osage, Midway and Menahga. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO