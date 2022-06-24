ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago posts paltry early voting numbers as Tuesday’s primaries near, election officials say

By Jordan Perkins
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - With only a few days left before the primary election Tuesday, election officials say early voting has been lagging and they are urging Chicagoans to make sure their votes are count. Max Bever, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections, said city residents had cast only...

chicagocrusader.com

Data show voter turnout low in Black wards and Chicago

With one week left for the June 28 Primary, voter turnout is extremely low across Chicago, including the city’s 18 Black wards, according to the Chicago Board of Elections, which released data from Early Voting as of June 15. According to 2020 election data, Chicago has over 1.5 million...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Clueless on which judge to vote for? Injustice Watch’s election guide has you covered

The digital guide gives users a preview of their ballot with comprehensive profiles of each candidate. The profiles include work history, community involvement, campaign finances, survey responses, bar-association ratings and any controversies. The post Clueless on which judge to vote for? Injustice Watch’s election guide has you covered appeared first on The Record.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Illinois governor’s race is also battle among billionaires

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — The race to be Illinois’ next governor is also a battle among billionaires, including two whose names won’t appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot. Republican candidates Darren Bailey, who as a state lawmaker fought pandemic measures such as mask mandates, and former prosecutor Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Chicago’s largest suburb, each has a benefactor who has pushed a different vision for the GOP and put their money behind it.
ILLINOIS STATE
westsuburbanjournal.com

Candidates scramble in final week before June 28 Primary

With the June 28 primary days away, Chicago’s Black political candidates seeking local, state and federal offices are turning up their campaigns with political ads and fresh endorsements, hoping to capture the respective Democratic nominations in what has been a crowded campaign season. Amid heavy campaigning, crypto donors have...
COOK COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Illinois Democrats Seek To Make State First Five To Hold Presidential Primary in 2024

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and other top Illinois Democrats are pushing for the state to be one of the first five in the nation to hold the party’s 2024 presidential primary elections. The Chicago Tribune reports the group made their pitch yesterday to the Democratic National Committee panel. They stressed that Illinois‘ racial, ethnic and geographic diversity, as well as strong support for unions and progressive causes makes it an attractive state for an early primary. Illinois is one of 16 states seeking the pre-Super Tuesday status.
ILLINOIS STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Joliet Township Trustee Removed From Office Over Past Felony Conviction(s) –

According to the Herald-News and the Court’s Docket, Joliet Township Trustee Karl Ferrell was removed from office by a Will County Judge, because he had multiple past felony convictions which prohibit him from serving as an elected official of a township. The Court also issued an immediate Stay on...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here are 16 alders who voted to allow deadly speeds, and crash cases in their wards.

Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity. There are multiple reasons why Ald. Anthony’ Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to roll back Chicago’s current 6 mph speed camera ticketing threshold to 10 mph is a bad idea. We know that the cameras have generally been saving lives – a UIC study released last January found that that from 2015-17, the cams prevented an estimated 204 injury and fatality crashes.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Ken Griffin’s awkward exit

TGIF, Illinois. Here’s to comfortable shoes and lots of water for the last weekend on the campaign trail. It takes months to plan a corporate relocation like the one Ken Griffin announced yesterday for Citadel, which will move its HQ from Chicago to Miami. Still, the timing was awkward....
ILLINOIS STATE
ncsha.org

Pritzker Administration Provides Nearly $75 million for Affordable Housing Development

COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program Will Support the Creation of More Than 1,000 Units for Families, Seniors, and Individuals with Disabilities. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced conditional awards using $75 million in federal funds to provide vital gap financing and complete underwriting for affordable housing developments that may have otherwise not been built due to financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program (CAHGP), IHDA is providing grants to 19 affordable developments across Illinois that will create or preserve 1,023 units of affordable housing. The program is the state’s latest effort to ensure the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing continues to move forward during a time of unprecedented need among low- and moderate-income households.
ILLINOIS STATE
enewspf.com

Bar Associations Say Don’t Vote for These Judges

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As we have in the past, we share information on which judges to vote for and which to NOT vote for in Cook County. Our information comes directly from VoteForJudges.org. Vote for Judges gathers information from the Alliance of Bar Associations for Judicial Screening (referred to hereafter as “Alliance”).
COOK COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Confidential Investigation Recommends Termination of Maywood’s Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong –

“Rather than uncovering evidence supporting her complaints, the investigation found a culture of fear and intimidation in Maywood created by Village Manager Wells-Armstrong.”. In March of 2022, Maywood Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong lodged a complaint alleging Mayor Booker was subjecting her to a hostile work...
MAYWOOD, IL
WGN News

Lightfoot joins peace ride in Englewood

CHICAGO — A community organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people in Englewood rolled through the neighborhood Saturday night spreading peace. The organization “Think Outside Da Block “organized their first “Roll n Peace” ride of the season. They started off in Ogden Park and rolled through Englewood. The goal was to […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Another reason why CTA should get real about its schedule: looming funding shortfalls

On Thursday I asked the CTA to stop lying to customers that it’s still able to run a normal schedule of bus and train trips, with only occasional gaps, while in reality labor shortages are forcing the agency to skip as many as half the scheduled runs. Being honest and transparent about how much service can be provided right now, and publishing accurate timetables and Transit Tracker info, will allow customers to have realistic expectations about how long a commute will take.
CHICAGO, IL
