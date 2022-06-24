Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Official Steam Launch Trailer

Join Circus Electrique's lead writer Chris Baker for a deep dive into what you can expect with the gameplay of this upcoming turn-based tactical RPG, including a peek at the character, classes, abilities, and more. Circus Electrique is set in a steampunk world of Victorian London, where you'll have to defend the city from maddened citizens by using unique carnival talents. Circus Electrique launches on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
