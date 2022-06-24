Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Official Steam Launch Trailer

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi always had a difficult balancing act to follow. The latest live-action Star Wars series sets out to chronicle a major, untold chapter in Obi-Wan's life, in the process revealing a big confrontation between the Jedi Master and his former apprentice that we never knew about. Rarely has a Star Wars spinoff had to work so hard to dance between the raindrops of the films. And as enjoyable as the series is, it doesn't so much answer lingering questions about the Anakin/Obi-Wan dynamic as it creates new problems for the ever-expanding Star Wars mythos. Now that the series has wrapped, let's take a closer look at the major plot holes the series has created and why it misses a major opportunity to address a lingering mystery from Return of the Jedi. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and Moses Inghram as Reva/Third Sister. All six episodes are available to stream now on Disney Plus.

