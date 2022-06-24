ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Official Steam Launch Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny Tina's Wonderlands is now available on Steam. Check out...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Invitation: Exclusive Online Trailer for Nathalie Emmanuel Vampire Movie

There has been an explosion in consumer DNA testing over the last decade, with companies such as Ancestry and 23andMe selling customers at-home DNA test kits so they can discover their ethnicity admixtures or connect with relatives they never knew they had. For every story about a cold case murder being solved through genetic genealogy or an adoptee reuniting with their loved ones, there are also stories of family secrets being uncovered or someone discovering half-siblings they never knew they had.
MOVIES
IGN

Black Skylands - The Raids Update Trailer

Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Black Skylands' The Raids update, featuring the ability to play raids and defeat all the bosses, unique weapons, and more. The Raids update is available now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy World#Video Game
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-20-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/20/22! 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - United States World Update Trailer 03:00 - Overwatch 2 - Official Game Overview 08:35 - Slave Zero X - Official Announcement Trailer 09:42 - Minecraft x Lightyear - Official Collaboration Trailer 10:54 - Neon White - Official Launch Trailer 11:37 - Overwatch 2 - Official PvP Reimagined Overview | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:01 - Arcadian Atlas - Official Gameplay Trailer 19:46 - Survivor Cells - Official Teaser Trailer 20:28 - Asterigos: Curse of The Stars - Official Eulalia Boss Fight Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:59 - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official Reveal Trailer 25:29 - Company of Heroes 3 - Official Destruction Overview Trailer 28:59 - Autonauts - Official Console Launch Trailer 29:30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Official Reveal Trailer (Remake Part 2) 31:04 - The Legend of Bum-bo - Official Console Release Date Trailer 32:46 - Rise of Kingdoms - Official Egypt Awakens, Chaos Awaits Cinematic Trailer 34:21 - The Tale of Bistun - Official Release Date Trailer 36:59 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Official Character Trailer 38:52 - Noble Fates - Official Love and Elves Update Trailer 40:00 - Iron Harvest - Official World Map Update Trailer 41:04 - Vail VR - Official Beta Reveal Trailer 42:36 - Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis - Official Trailer 44:45 - Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Official Update Trailer 45:53 - Flyff Universe - Official Launch Trailer 46:24 - Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei - Official Love and War Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Black Phone Director's Traumatic Past Inspired the Horror Film

Very minor spoilers follow for The Black Phone. The Black Phone is the new film from director Scott Derrickson and Blumhouse Productions that stars Ethan Hawke as a kidnapper known as The Grabber. The story was adapted from Joe Hill’s short story “The Black Phone,” and it follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney (Mason Thames) who was kidnapped by The Grabber and locked in his basement. While all seems hopeless, a disconnected black phone somehow gives Finney a chance to talk to The Grabber’s previous victims, all of whom want to help Finney avoid what happened to them.
MOVIES
IGN

Obi-Wan Kenobi Creates More Problems Than It Solves for the Star Wars Franchise

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi always had a difficult balancing act to follow. The latest live-action Star Wars series sets out to chronicle a major, untold chapter in Obi-Wan's life, in the process revealing a big confrontation between the Jedi Master and his former apprentice that we never knew about. Rarely has a Star Wars spinoff had to work so hard to dance between the raindrops of the films. And as enjoyable as the series is, it doesn't so much answer lingering questions about the Anakin/Obi-Wan dynamic as it creates new problems for the ever-expanding Star Wars mythos. Now that the series has wrapped, let's take a closer look at the major plot holes the series has created and why it misses a major opportunity to address a lingering mystery from Return of the Jedi. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and Moses Inghram as Reva/Third Sister. All six episodes are available to stream now on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

The Invitation: Exclusive Official Trailer

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test...and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she's at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family's history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Jessica M. Thompson directs this horror-thriller that also stars Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee. Screen Gems' The Invitation opens in theaters on August 26, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the Resident Evil Movies in Chronological Order

While Resident Evil may have started as a video game franchise, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich helped bring the series to the big screen with a film series that spanned six movies. The films feature characters and villains from the games, but they tell their own separate stories and star Jovovich as a newcomer to Resident Evil lore.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valve Will Double the Number of Steam Decks It Will Ship

Valve announced that it will be shipping out more Steam Deck handheld devices in Q3 as the company’s production has increased. “Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th,” Valve explains in a tweet. “Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Streamer Ibai Obliterates Twitch Record for Highest Concurrent Viewers

Twitch user Ibai Llanos has broken the streaming platform's record for the most concurrent viewers. Llanos, who streamed the official live coverage of an online content creator-based boxing event, blew past the previous record of 2.4 million concurrents and set the new milestone of 3.3 million. Twitch celebrated the record...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Top 10 Indie Movies of All Time | A Cinefix Movie List

Everybody knows what an indie film is: a fresh new movie made outside the soul-sucking corporate environment of the major studios like Rushmore or Mean Streets… Except, those two were actually made with money from major producers while The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Terminator 2 weren’t.
MOVIES
IGN

Nintendo Direct Mini Announced for This Week

A Nintendo Direct Mini will be broadcast tomorrow, June 28. It will focus on third-party partners, so don't expect the likes of Mario, Zelda or other major Nintendo series to appear. The 'Partner Showcase', which will be around 25 minutes long, will air on YouTube at 6am Pacific / 9am...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Endless Dungeon Is a Tactical Roguelite that Brings On the Pain (in a Good Way)

If you’ve played Dungeon of the Endless, then you’ll know the biggest hallmark of the tactical tower defense game is its incredibly high level of difficulty. Defending against countless waves of enemies as a squishy hero while managing scant resources to use for tower defense was often a humbling experience. With successor Endless Dungeon being a roguelite, you might wonder if developer Amplitude intends to use a lighter touch going forward. After several hours of getting absolutely dabbed on by various bugs and robots in Endless Dungeon’s harrowing space station, I can safely report that no quarter is being granted – and that’s great news for gluttons for punishment like myself.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society - Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the characters and more in this announcement trailer for Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society. At the edge of town sits a deserted mansion, central residence to a manorial estate that hides many wonders including the entrance to the mysterious Labyrinth of Galleria. Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in early 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription, and More

Today, Xbox owners can save on a new wireless controller for Xbox Series X, and get a discount on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can already save a few bucks on the latest release, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. In the GPU world, the RTX 3080 has hit a new price low of $779.99 on Amazon. It's an MSI video card and it features a beefy triple fan active cooling system. For those of you looking to upgrade your primary SSD (or your PS5 SSD) with a blazing fast high capacity 2TB M.2 SSD, there are three options. One of them is under $200 and the other two are not far behind. Plus, Nintendo Switch favorite Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for a great discount, you can get a new headset for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, and JBL wireless earbuds are on sale.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Circus Electrique - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Join Circus Electrique's lead writer Chris Baker for a deep dive into what you can expect with the gameplay of this upcoming turn-based tactical RPG, including a peek at the character, classes, abilities, and more. Circus Electrique is set in a steampunk world of Victorian London, where you'll have to defend the city from maddened citizens by using unique carnival talents. Circus Electrique launches on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy