Click here to read the full article. Drake’s reign of dominance shows no signs of ending any time soon. The megastar recently scored his eleventh chart-topping album after his latest release, Honestly, Nevermind, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project’s blockbuster opening week also marks the latest milestone in the 6 God’s career, as he becomes the fifth artist in music history to have at least eleven of their albums reach No. 1. Drake joins a rare class that includes some of the most iconic and acclaimed acts of all-time. With Honestly, Nevermind, Drake is currently tied...

HIP HOP ・ 24 MINUTES AGO