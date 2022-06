Illinois basketball wants to continue adding to their already stacked 2024 class. As of right now, the Illini have the best recruiting class in the nation for 2024. The top commitment is Morez Johnson, who is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 44 player in the class of 2024. Illinois also has ZZ Clark committed for 2024, but he has yet to be rated or ranked by 247Sports.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO