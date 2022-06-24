ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mostly sunny, heat index near 110 Friday in Southeast Texas

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriangle Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and...

Tropical update: Keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico ahead of possible development

BEAUMONT, Texas — A ripple in the overall dominant hot and dry pattern will briefly give us a break from the heat and deliver some appreciable rainfall in the days to come. The cause is a cold front. It's rare this time of the year, dropping in from the north and making it all the way to the coast. It’s a cold front only in name though, because it won’t deliver a large drop in temperatures but will be a driving catalyst for widespread, beneficial rainfall in the drought-stricken region.
Texas State
Abortion rights opponents hold rally at Texas Capitol Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday morning, there were rallies in Austin and in Houston celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The rally in Austin happened outside the Texas State Capitol at 11 a.m. The rally was held by the Texas Right to Life organization. Its president, John Seago, spoke.
Chair of Texas Senate special committee: 'We failed Uvalde'

DALLAS — The chair of the Texas Senate special committee investigating the Uvalde massacre says the breakdown in the system that led to it became clear during two days of hearings at the state Capitol. “You’ve got mental health. You’ve got school safety. You’ve got police training. All those...
Influx of patients expected to seek out safe abortions in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Reproductive advocates are calling Maryland the southernmost safe state for abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in 13 states across the country. Karen Nelson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Maryland, says they are ready if...
