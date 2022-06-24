ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CLASSY DANNY’S FRIDAY MORNING FAREWELL LOVE NOTE TO PHILLY!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers traded Danny Green and the 23rd pick in last night’s draft to Memphis for tough-as-nails...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

NBA 2K Caused Rapper The Game To Miss Out on Millions of Dollars

NBA 2K is one of the most popular gaming franchises. It's annualized like all of the other sports franchises, but it's managed to be such a success because there are no other basketball games. Although EA had a good run with NBA Live, the series ultimately crumbled under the pressure of trying to measure up to 2K's games and EA threw in the towel. 2K has found immense success in its basketball series thanks to its refined controls, top-notch graphics, and incredibly addictive gameplay. Many invest dozens of hours, if not significantly more, into NBA 2K on a yearly basis and quickly move on to the next game as soon as it releases.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 unrealistic trades Grizzlies must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason

There’s never been a better time to buy into the Memphis Grizzlies hype. Last season, this young group stormed their way to the top of the Western Conference, earning the number two seed in the process. Their Cinderella season was cut short, though, after running into the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Semi-Finals. Considering […] The post 3 unrealistic trades Grizzlies must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Popculture

Lil Wayne Booked for BET Awards Despite Recent Concert No-Shows

After having to pull out of other scheduled major performances, Lil Wayne will perform at the 2022 BET Awards, scheduled to air live on Sunday, June 26. It's a long-awaited show for the rapper's fans, having canceled previous gigs on the day of sets in recent weeks. Wayne was scheduled to perform at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis in May. But an hour before the "A Milli" rapper was set to go on, the festival announced on Facebook that he would not be performing. "Due to circumstances beyond the control of the artist or the festival, Lil Wayne was not able to travel to Memphis this evening and will not perform tonight. Unfortunately, there were mechanical problems with the jet and he was not able to make it to Memphis," the Beale Street Music Festival organizers wrote in their Facebook post at the time. It would be another 30 minutes before the news was shared on Twitter for other attendees.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy