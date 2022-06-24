CLASSY DANNY’S FRIDAY MORNING FAREWELL LOVE NOTE TO PHILLY!

After having to pull out of other scheduled major performances, Lil Wayne will perform at the 2022 BET Awards, scheduled to air live on Sunday, June 26. It's a long-awaited show for the rapper's fans, having canceled previous gigs on the day of sets in recent weeks. Wayne was scheduled to perform at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis in May. But an hour before the "A Milli" rapper was set to go on, the festival announced on Facebook that he would not be performing. "Due to circumstances beyond the control of the artist or the festival, Lil Wayne was not able to travel to Memphis this evening and will not perform tonight. Unfortunately, there were mechanical problems with the jet and he was not able to make it to Memphis," the Beale Street Music Festival organizers wrote in their Facebook post at the time. It would be another 30 minutes before the news was shared on Twitter for other attendees.

