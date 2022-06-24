ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Predicting Detroit Pistons lineups following the NBA Draft

By Tejas Bedi
 3 days ago
The Detroit Pistons exited the NBA draft as one of the biggest winners, if not the biggest winner. They kicked off the night by selecting the top guard in the draft, Jaden Ivey, out of Purdue. Detroit was not done in the first round as they used their cap...

