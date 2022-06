COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are recovering in the hospital after being stabbed following a road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills division received a call about a stabbing in the 1100 block of Potter Dr., just after 2:30 a.m. At the scene, police say they learned The post 2 injured after being stabbed following road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO