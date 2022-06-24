ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Zelensky calls Glastonbury ‘greatest concentration of freedom’ in video address

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKcE6_0gKnjGVh00

Volodymyr Zelensky has described Glastonbury as the “greatest concentration of freedom” as he addressed the festival calling for the world to “spread the truth” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president spoke via a video message played ahead of The Libertines’ stage-opening set on the big screens at the Other Stage on Friday.

“The festival resumes this year after a two-year break, the pandemic has put on hold lives of the millions of people around the world, but has not broken,” Mr Zelensky told the crowd of thousands.

“We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer, but we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened – Russia has stolen our peace.

“That is why I turn to you for support Glastonbury the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack.”

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine “will not let Russia’s war break us” and that he wants the war to stop before it “ruins people’s lives in other countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America”.

“Spread the truth about Russia’s war, help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of the war,” he said.

“Time is priceless and every day is measured in human lives. The more people join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia’s war against Ukraine will end. Prove that freedom always wins!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIudQ_0gKnjGVh00
Kalush Orchestra perform on Shangri-La’s Truth Stage on Friday’s bill (Eurovision 2022/PA) (PA Media)

He finished his message by saying “Slava Ukraini”, which translates as “glory to Ukraine” in English, which was met with loud and rolling cheers and applause across those gathered at the stage in Worthy Farm, Somerset.

Mr Zelensky also called on people to visit his United24 charity platform, which collects donations to aid Ukraine’s response to the Russian invasion.

At the same time, Ziggy Marley opened the Pyramid Stage with a set paying tribute to his father, the late reggae pioneer Bob Marley.

The singer and guitarist, 53, played a number of his father’s hits including I Shot The Sheriff, Jamming and Is This Love before closing with One Love.

Performing against a backdrop of photos of his father, who died in May 1981 aged 36 from skin cancer, Ziggy told the crowd: “It is good to be here. Today, my friends, I am here on behalf of my father.”

Electronic duo The Chemical Brothers announced they will no longer be performing at Glastonbury on Friday.

The twosome, comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, said in a tweet: “We are very sorry to announce that we won’t be DJing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury.

“We were so excited to be back in the fields and to celebrate the return of the festival, as we were to be playing in Cork on Thursday night.

“We were hoping that more days rest would allow Tom to recover from Covid this hasn’t so far been the case.

“We are hoping that Tom will recover in time to play the scheduled Castle Howard show in York on Sunday and will update with progress as soon as possible via our socials.

“We share the disappointment and frustration at not being able to do what we do with all of you. Love Is All. Tom & Ed.”

They were due to perform on the Arcadia Stage, but will be replaced by Bonobo and Groove Armada in the 11pm-1am time slot.

It comes before Billie Eilish will make history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night as Glastonbury Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUuio_0gKnjGVh00
Ziggy Marley on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The Grammy-winning singer, 20, will perform alongside her brother and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell.

The US pop star made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 when she performed on the Other Stage and treated crowds to a string of tracks such as Bad Guy and You Should See Me In A Crown.

The weather is set to be dry during her performance, despite the high chance of showers throughout the afternoon.

On the day Eilish headlines Glastonbury, Sir Paul McCartney will be warming up for his Saturday headline slot by performing at a Somerset music venue.

Apart from Eilish, the line-up for the Pyramid Stage on Friday includes Sam Fender, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Crowded House, Rufus Wainwright and Wolf Alice – whose appearance hangs in the balance because of travel problems.

Other acts performing on Friday include the Sugababes on the Avalon Stage, and Foals and St Vincent on the Other Stage, which also features Friday performances from Kae Tempest and The Libertines.

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will also mark their first performance in the UK since their win, with a performance on Shangri-La’s Truth Stage on Friday’s bill.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

War-damaged Russian weapons go on display in Poland

A display of damaged Russian weapons in central Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also shows that Russia’s aggression can be defeated, officials have said. Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar and the head of Poland’s prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk,...
POLITICS
newschain

G7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, with US pledging advanced missile system

The Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to supporting Ukraine in the long term, with the US preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv. The pledge comes as the G7 leaders meet in the German Alps, with talks by video...
MILITARY
newschain

Russia ‘pouring fire’ on eastern Ukrainian city as offensive mounts

Russia is mounting an all-out assault on the last Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, “pouring fire” on the city of Lysychansk from the ground and air, the local governor has said. Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces were pounding Lysychansk after capturing the neighbouring city of Sievierodonetsk...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian lawmaker names first city Russia will strike if World War III begins

Last week, a Russian lawmaker who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin named the first city Russia will target if war breaks out between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO): London, England. During an appearance on the Russian state television “Vremya Pakazhet” (Time Will Tell) on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Rufus Wainwright
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
newschain

Zelensky tells G7 leaders that Ukraine forces face crucial moment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia in a video meeting with leading economic powers, who in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”. Mr Zelensky addressed the delicacy of the moment...
POLITICS
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury#Ukrainians
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: Theresa May calls PM’s patriotism into question as she condemns his bid to override Northern Ireland protocol

Theresa May has called Boris Johnson’s patriotism into question as she declared she will not support his bid to override the Northern Ireland protocol which he agreed with the EU as part of his Brexit withdrawal deal in 2019.In a scathing intervention in the House of Commons, the former prime minister said that legislation put forward unilaterally by the government would breach international law, and would lose the UK the respect of countries elsewhere in the world.And she told MPs she did not believe Mr Johnson’s controversial plan would solve the problems created by his decision to draw a...
POLITICS
newschain

Murder probe launched after woman dies following ‘horrific assault’

A 36-year-old woman has died after she suffered serious head injuries in “a horrific assault” in Ilford, east London, Scotland Yard said. Police, who have launched a murder investigation, said the victim was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a house destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham, a fire service has confirmed. Emergency services have been at the site in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, through the night following the blast, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday. One man...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
newschain

US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court

US basketball star Brittney Griner has been ordered to stand trial on Friday by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, four months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. The Phoenix Mercury star and two-time US Olympic gold medallist also was...
NBA
newschain

Death toll from ‘stampede’ at Spanish border in Morocco climbs to 23

The number of people who were killed while trying to scale a border fence between Morocco and a Spanish enclave in north Africa has risen to 23, as human rights organisations in both countries called on authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Moroccan authorities said the individuals died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Five-month-old girl shot dead in car in Chicago

A five-month-old girl has been shot dead while in the back of a car in a neighbourhood in Chicago. The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head on Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighbourhood in the city’s South Side, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

Serena Williams happily ‘out of office’ as she targets more Wimbledon glory

Serena Williams joked she has put her ‘out of office’ on as she takes a break from her hectic off-court life to tread the lawns of Wimbledon once again. Suspicions had been growing that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had effectively retired having not been seen on a tennis court since withdrawing in tears during her first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago with a hamstring injury.
TENNIS
newschain

Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”. The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands. A Downing Street...
U.K.
newschain

Mystery remains over deaths of 21 teenagers at South African nightclub

South African authorities are seeking answers after 21 under-age teenagers reportedly celebrating the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest just 13, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club in the early hours of Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

7 chefs on the dish that makes them feel most nostalgic

Few things can evoke memories like food. Even just a whiff of a certain dish can take you back in time, and have the potential to make you feel all warm and fuzzy. Everyone has their own unique dish that makes them feel nostalgic – it might be a tried and true classic, or something one of their family members completely made up.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy