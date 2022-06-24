ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flowr Corp Fires 40% Of Its Workforce And Agrees To Sell Non-Core Asset As Cost Saving Measures

By Vuk Zdinjak
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdZYR_0gKniUeq00

The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) completed a significant corporate headcount reduction resulting in over $4 million in cost savings per year as well as an agreement to sell a non-core asset for aggregate gross proceeds of $3.4 million.

Headcount Reduction

The company has completed a headcount reduction necessary in order to flatten its organizational structure and right-size SG&A with revenue. The company has eliminated 40% of its workforce, largely in senior and middle management, resulting in an anticipated annual savings of over $4m.

Agreement to Sell Flowr Forest

The company has entered into an agreement for the sale of 17 acres of agricultural property located adjacent to its primary facility known as “Flowr Forest” for aggregate gross proceeds of $3.4m. Flowr Forest is not core to the company’s operations and the proceeds of the sale will provide the company with increased operating capital. Closing of the sale is anticipated for mid-August and is subject to certain conditions, including the completion of a satisfactory due diligence review by the purchaser.

Tom Flow, interim CEO of Flowr stated, “These cost cutting measures and sale of non-core assets are vital to getting the company to profitability. Flowr is a brand synonymous with quality and we continue to believe that our model to provide premium cannabis products to the market while reducing overall costs will lead to success.”

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

