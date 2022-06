A two-vehicle crash in Putnam County leaves multiple people injured Sunday evening. Putnam County first responders were called to SR 224 near Cherry's Farm Market and Greenhouse east of Ottawa around 7:30 pm. It is currently unknown what caused the crash, but multiple people were injured with some having to be extracted from the vehicles involved. Life flight was called to transport some people from the scene. No further information is available at this time.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO