Looking for something to do with the family in the City of Rome New York? How about movie night?. The City of Rome is hosting Movie Night at Franklyn Field from 7:30PM - 10PM on Wednesday June 29th. They will be showing The Goonies, thanks to the US Army Recruiting Station in Rome. The movie will start right at 8:30PM.

ROME, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO