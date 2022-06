This Airbnb near Grand Haven, MI is amazing but comes with a hefty price. Unless you are extremely well off, you're going to need a few friends to vacation with to afford this Airbnb. Located in Spring Lake, Michigan, this massive home can accommodate 16 guests with its 6,594 square feet of space, 16 beds, and 7 and a half bathrooms. Just keep in mind that each night will cost you $8,717.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO