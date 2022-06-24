NEW ULM WOMAN KILLED IN CALDWELL CRASH

A crash on SH 6 near Center Hill in Waller is in the clearing stages. A box truck for unknown reasons left the roadway, went down an embankment, and crashed into a bridge pillar. Waller Fire Department rescued the driver who has been Life Flighted to Houston. TXDOT Engineers have inspected the bridge and deemed it safe. Waller County Paint and Body is removing the truck from the scene.

WALLER, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO