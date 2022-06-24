ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, TX

NEW ULM WOMAN KILLED IN CALDWELL CRASH

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound...

kwhi.com

Comments / 4

Related
Navasota Examiner

Firefighters working active fire in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE – Several local agencies are responding to a fire near 10126 County Road 203 in Plantersville. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the details are still coming in, but Texas A&M Forrest Service has been notified and additional fire response teams have been dispatched. He said the fire is spreading through trees. Sowell stated residents near the area are being notified as a precaution.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH CLEARS IN WALLER-DRIVER LIFE FLIGHTED

A crash on SH 6 near Center Hill in Waller is in the clearing stages. A box truck for unknown reasons left the roadway, went down an embankment, and crashed into a bridge pillar. Waller Fire Department rescued the driver who has been Life Flighted to Houston. TXDOT Engineers have inspected the bridge and deemed it safe. Waller County Paint and Body is removing the truck from the scene.
WALLER, TX
KBTX.com

Train catches fire late Sunday night in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A railcar on a southbound Union Pacific train caught fire Sunday night in Hearne. Union Pacific says the fire started around 11 p.m. and was extinguished by the local fire department. Officials say no one was injured in the fire. According to Union Pacific, the cause...
HEARNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Caldwell, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
City
Caldwell, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER BRENHAM TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston man was arrested after a traffic stop Friday morning in Brenham. Around 10:15 a.m., Brenham police stopped a vehicle near the 4000 block of Highway 290 East. After an investigation, the driver, 28-year-old Reynaldo Vasquez III, was taken into custody for False Drug Test Falsification Device. Vasquez was...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE

An unoccupied home south of Lake Somerville was destroyed Friday afternoon in a fire. Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Mantey said units responded around 1 p.m. to a structure fire on Gideon Lincecum Lane. According to Mantey, firefighters arrived to find a home and carport fully involved. There was...
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM DEPT. HEAD INJURED IN ACCIDENT

A City of Brenham department head was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. in front of the Washington County Expo on Blue Bell Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle. Washington County EMS said the driver of the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barnes
fox7austin.com

Fire departments in Fayette County respond to grass fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Texas - Multiple fire departments in Fayette County responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon in the Fayetteville area. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call around 1:45 p.m. June 23 about the fire on SH 159 near Columbus Hall Lane. When crews arrived, it...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CALDWELL POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Caldwell. Police said a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck collided on Highway 36 near County Road 107. The victim has not been identified, pending family notification. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
CALDWELL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulm#Traffic Accident
fox7austin.com

Three arrested in separate Fayette County traffic stops

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Three people were arrested in separate traffic stops Wednesday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. June 22, a sergeant stopped a 2006 green Ford Freestyle in the Schulenburg area. An investigation revealed the driver had been concealing methamphetamine in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy injured in farm accident back home after spending weeks in the hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young Central Texas boy critically injured in a farming accident which left him hospitalized for months is finally back home and recovering well. Kutter Shed, 4, of Moody, had been hospitalized at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple since the farm accident on April 13 left him with critical injuries, including to his leg and small intestine.
MOODY, TX
KCEN

I-35 southbound reopens after Temple police safely get man off overpass

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police reopened southbound I-35 Thursday morning after convincing a man to step off the edge of the Adams Ave. overpass. The traffic was backed up starting at around Nugent Ave., according to a 6 News crew on the scene. Police said they directed traffic to Loop 363 while the interstate was closed.
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wtaw.com

Highway 6 Closed South Of Hearne Following Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Highway 6 was closed for almost 90 minutes Wednesday morning in Robertson County following a single car crash near the Campbell’s Creek bridge between OSR and Hearne. DPS troopers were told a southbound car attempted to make a U-turn when the car went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.
HEARNE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Stafford woman accused of shooting her husband in domestic dispute

STAFFORD, Texas - A Stafford woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her husband in a domestic dispute on Wednesday, deputies said. According to a release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out ot the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue around 4:35 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute where a 24-year-old victim was shot by his wife, 26-year-old Michaela Davis.
STAFFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy