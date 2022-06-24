ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

PARKING LOT AND ROAD WORK

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) Carle Richland Memorial Hospital will be working several of its campus parking lots and road ways next week, Monday through Saturday (6/27–7/2). Each area will take two days to seal and re-strip,...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

LOCAL MUNICIPAL MEETINGS

(NOBLE/OLNEY) There are two municipal meetings set for this Monday night. * the Olney City Council meets tonight at the Olney City Hall, beginning at 6:00. * the Noble Village Board meets tonight at the Village Hall in Noble, starting at 7:00. Both meetings are open to the public this...
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire causes minor damage to rural Mt. Vernon home

Jefferson County Fire Protection District firefighters found a small fire behind a stove in the kitchen of a home in the 12-thousand block of North Dartmouth Lane in Mt. Vernon after responding to a call of smoke in a residence. The fire was quickly but out with a water fire...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Body of Vincennes man found in Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday Hoosier Energy Security informed dispatch that while they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, one boat had failed to return in response […]
southernillinoisnow.com

Two injured in head-on crash on North Broadway in Salem

Salem Police say both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on North Broadway near Chuck’s Place early Saturday afternoon. Salem Police say a northbound car driven by 64-year-old Susan Griffin of Decatur crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and hit a southbound car head-on driven by 50-year-old Kimberly Jornd of Alma Hatchery Road in Salem. Police report Jornd try to swerve to avoid the Griffin car but was unable to do so.
SALEM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olney, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Olney, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

House fire rekindles in Centralia overnight

A house that was badly damaged by fire Friday morning caught fire again just before midnight. Centralia City Firefighters were called back to the home at 528 South Maple Street just before midnight when flames were found shooting out from around the front door. The fire is believed to have rekindled. To hopefully avoid any future problems, the remaining ceilings were pulled down to expose the blown in insulation to make sure none of it was smoldering.
CENTRALIA, IL
freedom929.com

AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. Here’s the list of upcoming area and regional blood drives coming up :. * Monday (6/27/22)...
NEWTON, IL
freedom929.com

“THANK YOU” TO ALL SUPPORTERS

(NEWTON) The 151st Annual Jasper County Fair finished up this past Saturday night on the fairgrounds in Newton. The popular Demolition Derby had a great crowd as did most all of the grandstand events at this year’s annual event. Organizers want to take time to thank everyone for attending and to the partner sponsors for their support in this year’s fair.
NEWTON, IL
WTHI

Room for two - as old Kmart building in Terre Haute gets new life; commissioner talks speculation of second tenant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner says he's glad to see life in a long-time empty building while also raising speculation about a second tenant. The old KMart building on US 41 in southern Vigo County has been empty for years. Last year, we learned Hobby Lobby would move across the street and take a section of the building.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan could see big economic growth

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday. The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability and connectivity around the town. “Connectivity is everything,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said. “We’re not recreating the City of Sullivan, we’re […]
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA REMINDERS

(OLNEY) The Olney Rotary Club is continuing with its “Olney Clean & Green” event, now through next Thursday, June 30th. Many of the city’s 66 routes for the litter pick up are still available for individuals, families, churches, 4-H groups, or others to clean up. With gloves and trash bags available at the main branches of the First National Bank and TrustBank, filled trash bags can be left in the city dumpster in the Olney City Hall parking lot off of Whittle Avenue. To sign up or for more details, call or text Jean at 618-838-3989.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As we prepare to wrap up the month of June, it’s less humid air in place for today with plenty of sunshine overhead. Our much-needed area rainfall totals from the weekend ranged from one to two inches. The high pressure in charge of our Midwestern weather moves into the Upper Great Lakes Region and will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend each day tomorrow through Thursday. By Friday, a short wave weather system will push ahead of a cold front, giving us afternoon rain chances, then on-and-0ff again chances Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
ENVIRONMENT
terrehautenews.net

Terre Haute Convention Center Hotel parking garage takes lion share of Covid money.

The money is a part of the $500 million dollars of federal Covid-19 relief money sent to Indiana and put aside by Indiana Gov. Holcomb. The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds were placed up for bid by Regional Development Authorities in Indiana to help build Indiana’s economy and improve the quality of life for all Hoosier.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Lots#Road Work#Emergency Department
southernillinoisnow.com

Two pickup truck crash results in death Thursday morning

A State Police accident reconstructionist is currently investigating a head-on crash between two pickup trucks that occurred on Route 37 South of Salem near the Sassafras Road intersection. Preliminary information indicates one of the drivers was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other pickup...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on fatal crash on Route 37 south of Salem

Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
SALEM, IL
14news.com

Man arrested in Gibson Co. after 2 state chase

WABASH CO., Ill. and GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail, now facing charges in two states, after an overnight chase. Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for several traffic violations. They...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman arrested for burglary broken up in progress

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for burglary after she was allegedly discovered inside a business just north of Salem early Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived they say Jolee Graham of South Maple had left the Sale Barn on Route 37 and Tonti Road and...
SALEM, IL
WTHI

"It's our ammunition..." Illinois counties prepare for primary election

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois is gearing up for its primary election Tuesday. But, that's not to say it hasn't been without its problems. Crawford County's Clerk Fayrene Wright said delays haven't made for the smoothest of sailing. "There's been a few kinks this time," she said. "Because normally our primary is...
ILLINOIS STATE
wrul.com

Car Stolen in Enfield

On Thursday morning Reporting Officer George Spencer responded to Enfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center after receiving report of an employee’s vehicle having been stolen from the parking lot. Ruth Barger was the one making the report, stating that her silver 2004 Toyota RAV4 had been stolen from the parking lot sometime between 5AM and 8:30AM. She reported that she did not give anyone permission to remove the vehicle, and that she did not know who may have taken it. Barger signed a probable cause complaint for Theft Over $500, and an incident report was placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
ENFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy