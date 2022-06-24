PARKING LOT AND ROAD WORK

(OLNEY) The Olney Rotary Club is continuing with its “Olney Clean & Green” event, now through next Thursday, June 30th. Many of the city’s 66 routes for the litter pick up are still available for individuals, families, churches, 4-H groups, or others to clean up. With gloves and trash bags available at the main branches of the First National Bank and TrustBank, filled trash bags can be left in the city dumpster in the Olney City Hall parking lot off of Whittle Avenue. To sign up or for more details, call or text Jean at 618-838-3989.

OLNEY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO