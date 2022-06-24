ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna Has Multi-Billion-Dollar Opportunity Outside Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Analyst Says

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiYA2_0gKnhMsT00

Moderna, Inc. MRNA rose to prominence with its messenger RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. The stock capitalized on the catalyst and ran up from obscurity to respectable levels.

The stock rally has cooled amid fears regarding the sustainability of the strength induced by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained an Equal-weight rating and $199 price target on Moderna stock.

The Moderna Thesis: Many rare diseases are caused by defective proteins, and mRNA therapeutics offer clinical benefit in these cases by producing functional copies of these defective proteins, analyst Harrison said in a note.

Moderna's initial Phase 1/2 data for propionic acidemia/methylmalonic acidemia, due in 2022, could help unlock the broader opportunity by de-risking a wide range of rare diseases, the analyst said. PA/MMA is a rare inherited disease. The analyst sees rare diseases as a multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

"Initial proof of concept could unlock a broader rare disease pipeline because mgmt. can easily replace one mRNA with a new mRNA to target a new disease," Harrison said.

The initial data could be directional, the analyst said. Rare diseases, however, could be an underappreciated long-term pipeline driver for Moderna, he added.

Moderna Price Action: In premarket trading Friday, Moderna stock was edging up 0.23% to $143.59, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

COVID Vaccine-Related Swelling Lasts Longer Than Initially Reported

The duration of axillary lymphadenopathy detected by breast ultrasound after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is longer than previously reported in initial vaccine clinical trials. A new research published in ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) shows that axillary lymphadenopathy detected by breast ultrasonography following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination lasts longer than reported in initial vaccine clinical trials.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Covid 19 Vaccine#Moderna Inc#Rna#Pa Mma
The Guardian

US Covid-19 vaccine rollout for under-fives must overcome hesitancy

For some American families, it was a much-anticipated and badly needed victory: Covid vaccines for children under five began rolling out in the US last week. “I’ve already been waiting a year and a half since I got my first dose, and that’s been intolerable,” says Dr Roby Bhattacharyya, an infectious diseases doctor at Massachusetts general hospital and parent of a four-year-old who received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Beyond the spike: New antibody analysis predicts severe COVID-19 outcomes

Most research on immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccine development has focused on antibody responses to the spike protein and other viral surface proteins. But antibodies that recognize the virus's internal proteins could also be important for immunity and disease outcomes, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh, Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University researchers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers examine the infectious periods in vaccinated individuals with SARS-CoV-2, omicron and delta variants

In January 2022, the U.S. shifted its guidelines to recommend isolation of five days from COVID-19 symptom onset, followed by an additional five days of mask wearing. However, the progression of the infection as well as the impact of the different variants and vaccinations on when a person is no longer infectious (culture conversion) has been largely unknown.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Consolidating

On Monday morning, the Brent price is balancing at $113 per barrel The commodity marker remains uncertain – the supply isn’t expanding as quick as it is expected to, and the demand might drop as well. China is cancelling lockdowns but it does not necessarily mean that the...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
53K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy