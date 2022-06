(OLNEY) Carle Richland Memorial Hospital will be working several of its campus parking lots and road ways this week, today through Saturday (6/27–7/2). Each area will take two days to seal and re-strip, leaving some entrances and parking lots to CRMH inaccessible at certain times. The first area of work today and tomorrow will have parking lots B and C, located off of East Street and the Scott Street entrance to the Rehab Building, closed. Patients and visitors will need to access parking lot A from East Street or use the Mill Street entrance using the west parking lot. Those going to the Rehab Building will need to use the Mill Street entrance on Monday and Tuesday. The work this Wednesday and Thursday will include the Emergency Department entrances, plus more later this week on Friday and Saturday. Carle RMH wants to thank everyone for their patience during this week’s work.

