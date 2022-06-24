ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

Unclaimed Baggage Store Is Taking Passengers’ Lost Luggage On The Road, When You Can Shop

By Amy Sward
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost luggage is getting new life! Unclaimed Baggage is bringing its wares on the road, so you can experience the popular store for yourself. When a bag is lost, airlines have 90 days to reunite it with its owner. Airlines are successful at this 99.5 percent of the time, but what...

ourbigescape.com

8 Free Desoto State Park Boondocking Locations In Alabama

There are some great Desoto State Park Boondocking locations to stay in free as well as permit and paid options outside the park and some pricier options in the park. As you know we here at OBE always strive to find the best boondocking locations throughout the United States that offer you free camping while visiting the best National and State parks in the United States.
ALABAMA STATE
flyfishings.art

Lake Guntersville Map Boat Ramps

Lake Guntersville Map Boat Ramps. Lake guntersville offers many small creeks for day paddle excursions. Alabama's largest lake contains 67,900 acres and stretches 75 miles from nickajack dam to guntersville dam. Road end (cragford, new harmony, big fox) rose trail (riverton) samson. Interactive map of lake guntersville that includes marina...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
biogamergirl.com

HuntsvilleCon Happening In Downtown Huntsville, Alabama

HuntsvilleCon is now underway at the Embassy Suites in downtown Huntsville. HuntsvilleCon is a collectors’ mecca convention located in the beautiful City of Huntsville, Alabama. Striving to be Alabama’s best and truest comic convention featuring fandoms of multiple genres. As a long-time collector of comics and pop culture items the promoter brings Alabama an event that will satisfy any fandom!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Best Friends-Teammates-Roommates; Davenport And Salter Share Life Together

MADISON- Being new to a community can be a trying time for many youngsters facing new schools and new surroundings while looking to secure new friendships. For both D.J. Davenport and Terrance Salter, the experiences of being the newest “kids on the block” wound up being life-changing as the two became best friends, remain best of friends and will soon be college roommates as freshman football players at Campbellsville University, a private Christian school in Kentucky.
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Busted Knuckle Off Road Vehicles to expand facility

CULLMAN, Ala. – A group of members from the Cullman Chamber of Commerce, Wallace State, Cullman Area Technology Academy and the Cullman Economic Development Agency went out to tour Busted Knuckle Off Road facility on Wednesday to see the assembly process of Rock Bouncers. Owner Jake Burkey and his team showed everyone around his shop where the crew work on specialty Rock Bouncers. The off-road vehicles are four-wheel drive custom made machines that can climb near vertical walls and pull themselves over boulders to reach the top of a hill. Busted Knuckle has been in Cullman around four years and will...
CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

First North Alabama Projects Funded by Tyson Settlement Announced

Recreational boaters, paddlers and fishermen will have better access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River, thanks to three enhancement projects in Walker and Cullman counties announced Saturday. State and local leaders visited sites Saturday – in Colony and Garden City in Cullman County and the...
ALABAMA STATE

