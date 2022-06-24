Denison holding first Immigrant Heritage Festival

(Atlantic, Iowa) – AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held Saturday, August 13th rain or shine. Officials with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce say AtlanticFest is an annual festival that serves as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. According to Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, “AtlanticFest is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chamber. Our sponsors help cover a lot of the costs of the event, allowing us to raise funds through registration fees, pop stand sales and the 50/50 raffle. We use the funds from AtlanticFest to continue to grow community events while also supporting business-based programs. We love this partnership with First Whitney Bank and the experience AtlanticFest offers the community. It also gives us the chance to support local businesses and civic organizations,”

10 HOURS AGO