Denison holding first Immigrant Heritage Festival

The town of Denison is holding its very first Immigrant Heritage Festival today (Friday). The president of the Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Alma Puga, says she organized the festival as a way...
(Atlantic, Iowa) – AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held Saturday, August 13th rain or shine. Officials with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce say AtlanticFest is an annual festival that serves as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. According to Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, “AtlanticFest is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chamber. Our sponsors help cover a lot of the costs of the event, allowing us to raise funds through registration fees, pop stand sales and the 50/50 raffle. We use the funds from AtlanticFest to continue to grow community events while also supporting business-based programs. We love this partnership with First Whitney Bank and the experience AtlanticFest offers the community. It also gives us the chance to support local businesses and civic organizations,”
(Atlantic, Iowa) – This week’s Produce in the Park is packed full of family friendly activities, a new food truck vendor, and honoring the “Founding Mother” of the annual event. Pim’s Thai mobile restaurant is the featured vendor for the event in the down Atlantic City Park (10 W. 7th Street). Produce in the Park is held each Thursday through September, from 4:30-to 6:30-p.m.
JEFFERSON, Iowa — More than 60 Iowa women with no construction experience are ready to reopen a landmark they have saved. The small town sisterhood lives by the motto "Why not us?" So, when one of Greene County's oldest buildings flooded, they pooled their passions to resuscitate it, right down to the dozens of women's faces on the façade.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It's been months, even years in the making but starting Sunday, Belles' Garden is officially open in Council Bluffs'. Located near Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge at 4250 River's Edge Parkway. "This is a piece that we've been working on for a long time [...] a...
(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a FREE “Movie in the Park” Campground Program, Friday night (July 1st, in the Campground Shelter at Cold Springs Park, near Lewis. Conservation staff will be showing the movie “Dog,” beginning at 9:30-p.m. In the...
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Several residents of Cass County have been arrested for fentanyl-related crimes. According to the United States Attorney Richard Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa, five people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl after a six-month investigation. The investigation allegedly revealed a fentanyl distribution...
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Eight people, including two juveniles, were arrested on charges of 3rd Degree Burglary and 2nd Degree Theft, in Cass County. The arrests were the result of a June 22nd investigation into a reported residential burglary in rural Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says from June 24th to June 26th, Deputies executed four search warrants in Atlantic. Stolen items were located at all four of the addresses where warrants were served. The Atlantic Police Department assisted with the search warrants.
(Undated) MidAmerican Energy continues to explore the possibility of developing a Wind Energy Farm in southern Pottawattamie and northern Mills Counties. Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman for MidAmerican Energy, says the company is in the exploratory stage, or Phase I of a Three Phase project. Greenwood says land owner participation is...
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Police Department report six arrests. On Sunday, 43-year-old Shane Seagler, of Massena, was arrested for: Public Intoxication and Cass County warrants for: 2-counts Controlled Substance Violation; 2-counts gathering where controlled substances are used; 3 counts of Keeping a premises or vehicle for a Controlled Substance Violation; 2 counts of Probation Violation, and on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. Seagler was being held in the Cass County Jail.
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place 10:30-a.m. Thursday, in Adair County, for a Nebraska man who faces Felony Class-C charges that include Theft in the 1st Degree and Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a Felony Class-D charge of Theft in the 2nd Degree, and a serious misdemeanor charge of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree. Those charges against 25-year-old Luis David Penaloza-Garcia are associated with a June 9th rural Adair County residential break-in. His cash or surety bond was listed as $30,000.
Comments / 0