Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater released details on some recent arrests in the county and one of those arrests followed an incident in Stuart. On June 16th Stuart Police were called to 604 Southwest 4th Street at 9:34 p.m. for a male that had been locked out of his residence by his roommates. Upon arrival Officers spoke with 29-year-old Cody Pipkin of Stuart who stated he had been drinking at a bar in town and come home to being locked out of his residence. He said he had been having issues with his roommate the past several days and he just wanted his stuff out of the house. Officers advised he had a right to enter the residence but he told them he was going to have a friend come get him for the night and return later to get his things.

STUART, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO