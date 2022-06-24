ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Plainfield and Chicago Friday

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Plainfield and Chicago Friday. WSPY News has learned that the Vice President will arrive at around 10:30 at the Aurora...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 6

 

WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Board candidate in favor of pursuing Metra train service

Democratic Kendall County Board candidate Brooke Shanley, of Aurora, is in favor of bringing Metra train service into Kendall County. Shanley is running in District 2. She says people heading towards Chicago for work are essentially having to commute twice. Your browser does not support the audio element. Shanley says...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here are 16 alders who voted to allow deadly speeds, and crash cases in their wards.

Send a letter to your alderperson asking them to vote against the ordinance that would allow motorists to travel at deadly speeds with impunity. There are multiple reasons why Ald. Anthony’ Beale’s (9th) proposed ordinance to roll back Chicago’s current 6 mph speed camera ticketing threshold to 10 mph is a bad idea. We know that the cameras have generally been saving lives – a UIC study released last January found that that from 2015-17, the cams prevented an estimated 204 injury and fatality crashes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

VP Kamala Harris to Travel to Illinois Friday, Make Stops in Chicago and Suburbs

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to the Chicago area Friday. Harris is expected to attend events both in Chicago and in Plainfield. In Chicago, Harris is slated to speak at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference, which the group says is the largest national gathering of Latino policymakers.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Sean Morrison gets special police protection at expense of other taxpayers

Sean Morrison gets special police protection at expense of other taxpayers. Most homeowners rarely ask the local police to do a formal security check of their homes. When they do, it might be once or twice a year. But Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, who owns a security company called Morrison Security, received more than 60 home security checks on average each year that he was in office on the Cook County Board. The security checks are not like normal drive-bys that police provide to regular people routinely. Each Morrison security check required that a report be completed and filed by the police officers.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox40jackson.com

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell remembers brother, 18, fatally shot in Chicago: ‘All I want…is justice’

Fox News analyst and Gianno Caldwell is looking for answers after his 18-year-old brother, Christian, was fatally shot in Chicago on Friday. “What I’m looking for right now is details from the police to discover who it was that murdered my brother,” Caldwell, a Chicago native, told Fox News Digital. “[M]y baby brother never had a chance.”
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Ken Griffin’s awkward exit

TGIF, Illinois. Here’s to comfortable shoes and lots of water for the last weekend on the campaign trail. It takes months to plan a corporate relocation like the one Ken Griffin announced yesterday for Citadel, which will move its HQ from Chicago to Miami. Still, the timing was awkward....
ILLINOIS STATE
Block Club Chicago

Mount Carmel High School, One Of Chicago’s Few Remaining Catholic All-Boys Schools, Is Considering Going Coed

WOODLAWN — Mount Carmel High School — one of the few remaining Catholic all-boys schools in Chicago — is considering going coed. The school’s Board of Members, which includes Carmelite clergy, as well as its mostly lay Board of Directors are set to meet separately Aug. 9 and 10 to make the decision, according to a message from the school. They’ll host five in-person and online listening sessions with community members, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

DuPage County 2022 Primary Election turnout strong so far…

Above / The DuPage County Clerk’s Office reports DuPage County 2022 Midterm Primary Election is running strong so far, with Early Voting surpassing 2018 Primary. Mail-in Ballot applications “shatter” 2018 Primary by six times, the report noted. WHEATON, Illinois / Voter Turnout for the 2022 Midterm Primary...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday. The event was postponed the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. On Sunday, the even will celebrate it’s 51st year. The parade steps off at noon on Sunday at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. From there it marches south, ultimately ending at Diversey […]
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

NorthPoint Construction Disrupts Noel Road Homes

April 21st. Joliet Planning Commission votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–6-0 May 17th. Joliet City Council votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–7-1 That’s how fast it happened. Northpoint’s plans for east of Rt. 53 and south of Manhattan Road have been stalled because they need a bridge to get over Rt 53, and multiple lawsuits have stopped any progress. Joliet, however, gave Northpoint the foothold in Will County it needed during a 7-1 City Council vote on May 17th, and Northpoint has hit the ground running. After more than six years of struggle, to the dismay of many residents on the north side of Noel Rd. who woke up one morning to the sounds of earth-moving machines. No door hangers. No emails. No phone calls. No notice.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

