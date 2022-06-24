Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Plainfield and Chicago Friday

Sean Morrison gets special police protection at expense of other taxpayers. Most homeowners rarely ask the local police to do a formal security check of their homes. When they do, it might be once or twice a year. But Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, who owns a security company called Morrison Security, received more than 60 home security checks on average each year that he was in office on the Cook County Board. The security checks are not like normal drive-bys that police provide to regular people routinely. Each Morrison security check required that a report be completed and filed by the police officers.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO