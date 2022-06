Earl S. Brookins — better known as Steve Brookins of the band 38 Special — was involved in a fatal boat crash on June 14, per News4JAX. A woman named Heather Anan, described as Brookins' best friend, died in the incident, which occurred in Clay County, Florida's Black Creek. In the initial news report by Action News Jax, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission claimed the vessel's driver, Brookins, struck a dock while traveling at a high speed. Anan was ejected from the boat and died. Brooks was hospitalized with head, back and arm injuries but was described as being in non-critical condition.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO