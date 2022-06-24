Stardew Valley is getting a 1.6 update, but don't expect it to be a big one

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Despite knuckling down on development for Haunted Chocolatier (opens in new tab), Eric Barone hasn't completely shelved Stardew Valley just yet. He confirmed that a 1.6 update will be coming, but also warned that it won't be a big one (thanks, GamesRadar (opens in new tab)).

When asked on Twitter if any future updates were coming to the farming sim, Barone replied "1.6, yes. But it's mostly a modding-focused update (makes modders' lives easier). There will be some new content but it won't be huge. 1.7? Who knows."

Barone had said (opens in new tab) in 2020 that he was "not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6." He followed that up in an AMA (opens in new tab) this year by saying there "may be" more updates, but none of them would be on the scale of the juggernaut that was the 1.5 update (opens in new tab). With Haunted Chocolatier and another unannounced game being in the works right now, it's understandable that Stardew is beginning to wind down on development.

1) 1.6, yes. But it's mostly a modding-focused update (makes modders lives easier). There will be some new content but it won't be huge. 1.7? Who knows.2) Yes, but I haven't decided how deep the connection will be exactly. I want Haunted Chocolatier to have its own identityJune 23, 2022

The same AMA also mentioned that there would be some sort of connection between Stardew and Haunted Chocolatier. At the time Barone said he couldn't reveal the extent of the connection, but that might be because he's not too sure himself. "I haven't decided how deep the connection will be exactly," he continued in the tweet reply. "I want Haunted Chocolatier to have its own identity."

