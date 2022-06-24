Minnesota Trucking Association doesn’t support proposed federal gas tax holiday

(UNDATED) -- Republican candidate for Governor Scott Jensen is pledging to decrease taxes “at least five-thousand dollars for every family of four in the state.” Jensen also says Minnesota’s individual income tax should be phased out, noting that one out of five states in the country survive without a personal income tax. The Alliance for a Better Minnesota says the individual income tax provides more than half of the state’s General Fund revenue. They warn Jensen’s plan will "decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO