Minnesota Trucking Association doesn’t support proposed federal gas tax holiday

By Don Haney
 3 days ago

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. – Despite higher fuel prices, the Minnesota Trucking Association doesn’t support President Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday. President John...

RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Minnesota courts hear challenges to use of agricultural land for solar projects

Recent state appeals court rulings are starting to shed light on how far Minnesota counties can go to limit solar development on agricultural land. The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently ruled in three cases involving rural counties that rejected developers’ plans to build community solar farms. The court has rejected denials by McLeod County twice in the past year, though last month it affirmed Stearns County’s right to deny a solar project.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Minnesota gas price update

JUNE 20, 2022 – Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.73/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 59.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.87/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

'Hero Pay' applications flood into Minnesota

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Jensen wants to eliminate state income tax

(UNDATED) -- Republican candidate for Governor Scott Jensen is pledging to decrease taxes “at least five-thousand dollars for every family of four in the state.” Jensen also says Minnesota’s individual income tax should be phased out, noting that one out of five states in the country survive without a personal income tax. The Alliance for a Better Minnesota says the individual income tax provides more than half of the state’s General Fund revenue. They warn Jensen’s plan will "decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more.”
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

What Would a Gas Tax Holiday Mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Operation Dry Water

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will participate in Operation Dry Water as part of a nationally coordinated effort to increase knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence. The goal is to reduce the number of accidents and deaths associated with alcohol and drug use on state waterways.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WJON

What Is The Fine For Illegal Fireworks In Minnesota?

Is your family the one that will cross the border to get bigger and better fireworks for your backyard or lake home fireworks displays, regardless of buying certain fireworks that are deemed illegal in Minnesota? Do you pay any attention to the laws in Minnesota that are in place regarding illegal fireworks? Are you worried about your local law enforcement personnel enforcing the laws regarding illegal fireworks?
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Walz signs executive order protecting individuals seeking or providing abortion in MN

ST. PAUL, Minn (KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has taken executive action to protect individuals seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota. Walz signed Executive Order 22-16 on Saturday. He said the order will protect individuals who receive or provide abortions in Minnesota from being extradited back to neighboring states where those services are restricted. Under the Minnesota Constitution, abortion remains legal in Minnesota, but the governor expects neighboring states to severely restrict that freedom.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz signs executive order to further protect those seeking abortions in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion.  "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

