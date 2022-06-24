ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Life sentence upheld for Dutch mob boss "The Nose" for ordering five slayings

Cover picture for the articleDutch judges on Friday upheld a gangland boss' life sentence for ordering the murders of five people, including an accomplice in the famed 1980s kidnapping of a Heineken beer tycoon. Willem Holleeder, 64, dubbed "The Nose" because of his prominent facial feature, was originally convicted and sentenced in 2019...

