Harris County, TX

New details on proposed tunnels used to drain floodwater

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The Harris County Flood Control District is looking at building eight large underground tunnels to alleviate flooding in Harris County. “One of the biggest benefits of going underground is less impact on the surface, less land acquisition,” said Scott Elmer...

www.click2houston.com

Click2Houston.com

Judge Lina Hidalgo tests positive for COVID-19, her office says

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday. “I tested negative for COVID yesterday & chalked up the tiredness to long work hours,” Hidalgo said in a tweet. “As an extra precaution, I retested today.”. Hidalgo said she is...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests positive for COVID

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tested positive for COVID one day after attending Pride Houston's 365 Parade downtown. Hidalgo made the announcement on Twitter. She said she tested negative on Saturday, the day of the parade, but retested on Sunday and it came back positive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Texas Supreme Court: $30 billion bullet train project has authority to seize land

DALLAS — A divided Texas Supreme Court has given the proposed high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston renewed life, at least on paper. In a 5-3 decision, the court ruled Texas Central — the Dallas company planning to build the railway — has eminent domain authority. The ruling comes a little more than a week after opponents of the controversial project thought it was dead after Texas Central's CEO resigned, leaving the company without any top management.
spacecityweather.com

After a month of heat, Houston’s pattern finally turns cooler and wetter this week

Good morning. Houston has been exceptionally hot and dry—in terms of rainfall, not humidity—for the last four weeks. Our weather has largely been dominated by more or less intense ridges of high pressure. This week there will be two features driving up our rain chances, and bringing temperatures more in line with the “early summer” period.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONCERT ON LAKE TO BENEFIT PRECINCT 1 VOLUNTEER DIVE TEAM

ROCK THE (Lake Conroe) DAM with Rewind Texas & Pontoon Party Group this 4th of July Weekend!! This is a 100% donated event made possible by the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County local law enforcement, Pontoon Party Group, Rewind Texas, and many, many more. We will have people ready to help with parking boats, a designated swimmer’s area, food available (first come first serve), and porta-pottys! Pre-show special thanks & announcements will start around noon, we’ll be honoring a special guest, and all the men and women that fight for & protect our freedom. Dawn will sing the National Anthem and then we’ll just party! This is going to benefit the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Search and Recovery Volunteer Dive Team. This is the Team tasked with recovering victims who have drowned on Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Adventures in Galveston

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, the Houston Life team is on the road. We’re going on a staycation in Galveston! We’re building sandcastles on the beach, checking out all the new hotels, and eating like a local. Plus, we’ll have details on the fourth of July parades, fireworks and a brand new drone show at the seawall. You can catch us at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life!
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Chicken bits of rain

You’ve heard the rain rumors for this week, but I can tell you now we’re not promising a lot! A weak cold front will be pushing through today and tonight, then meander around the gulf the next few days. Tomorrow, it will be offshore:. Along that front an...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

How to cool your house without heating up the power bill

HOUSTON — Your air conditioner unit is 50% of the electricity bill. That’s why Reliant Energy has some suggestions when it comes to running it. Reliant’s Wayne Morrison said to practice the 4x4 rule. “If you’re going to be gone more than four hours, raise your temperature...
HOUSTON, TX

