Orange County, FL

Orange County commissioners reach impasse on possible rent cap

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Rent (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for rent prices to stop skyrocketing in Orange County, be prepared to wait longer.

Commissioners talked about a possible rent cap on Thursday.

After more than three hours of discussion, some commissioners said they needed more time to look into the issue.

There is also concern that the state could try to block the ordinance.

Mayor Jerry Demings wants the county’s attorney to analyze everything first.

“It is our best interest to do what we can do absent a court ruling to get an understanding of where the state is gonna be on this issue,” Demings said.

The next work session is scheduled for the end of next month.

80s Kid
3d ago

I guess they are waiting till there’s a homeless crisis in central Florida and tents all over downtown Orlando just like San Francisco and Los Angeles so they can take action 🤦🏻‍♂️

