Orange County commissioners reach impasse on possible rent cap

Rent (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for rent prices to stop skyrocketing in Orange County, be prepared to wait longer.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Commissioners talked about a possible rent cap on Thursday.

After more than three hours of discussion, some commissioners said they needed more time to look into the issue.

There is also concern that the state could try to block the ordinance.

READ: Developer sues after Apopka blocks affordable housing development, insists on ‘luxury’

Mayor Jerry Demings wants the county’s attorney to analyze everything first.

“It is our best interest to do what we can do absent a court ruling to get an understanding of where the state is gonna be on this issue,” Demings said.

READ: Orange County residents fed up with rising rents, ask commissioners to declare ‘state of emergency’

The next work session is scheduled for the end of next month.

©2022 Cox Media Group