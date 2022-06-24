Immersive ‘Instagram-Friendly’ Van Gogh Exhibit Finally Opens In Iowa
(Council Bluffs, IA) — An immersive art exhibit is bringing its global tour to southwest Iowa, showcasing the work of Dutch post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. The high-tech display features 300 of Van Gogh’s works projected on 50-thousand square feet of walls, floors and ceilings at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The works are projected in 3-D with more than four-trillion content pixels, for an incredibly detailed, high-resolution portrayal of Van Gogh’s work. Visitors are welcome to take photographs and selfies inside the exhibit, which is described as “Instagram-friendly.” Tickets are sold online only at Van-Gogh-Omaha-dot-com.
