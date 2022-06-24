Immersive ‘Instagram-Friendly’ Van Gogh Exhibit Finally Opens In Iowa

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s are still looking to hire a full-time IT employee for the county. A round of interviews in early June resulted in a job offer, however…“We did offer the position to a different candidate and he decided to stay with his current employer. They upped the ante on him and he felt with loyalty and they more than matched what we had offered him. They raised him quite a bit, so he stayed with them and that’s understandable.”

