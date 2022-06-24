AAA: High Gas Prices Won’t Deter Independence Day Weekend Travelers
(UNDATED) — Travel industry experts predict the upcoming Fourth of July holiday will be the busiest-ever for travel by car, truck, S-U-V, and van in Iowa and nationwide, despite record or near-record gasoline prices. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says the forecast predicts nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday, and 42 million will travel by motor vehicle. The average price for gas in Iowa is now four dollars-68 a gallon, down from the all-time record set last Wednesday of four-76. The national average is four-94. A year ago, gas in Iowa was averaging two-89 a gallon.
