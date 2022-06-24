ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: High Gas Prices Won’t Deter Independence Day Weekend Travelers

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(UNDATED) — Travel industry experts predict the upcoming Fourth of July holiday will be the busiest-ever for travel by car, truck, S-U-V, and van in Iowa and nationwide, despite record or near-record gasoline prices. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says the forecast predicts nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday, and 42 million will travel by motor vehicle. The average price for gas in Iowa is now four dollars-68 a gallon, down from the all-time record set last Wednesday of four-76. The national average is four-94. A year ago, gas in Iowa was averaging two-89 a gallon.

The distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA — Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north parts of northern Iowa were more than 10″ above the average precipitation levels.
Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
Western Iowa Today

Law Enforcement will increase on the water next weekend

(Area) Operation Dry Water starts July 2nd. A group of state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies will partner to focus enforcement on Iowa’s boating while intoxicated law as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign to draw public attention to the hazards of boating under the influence. “They conduct boating checks and they are looking for people that are operating boats while intoxicated. The laws for boating are the same for on the road. Your operator needs to be sober and our law enforcement people will be out there over the 4th of July weekend enforcing those rules.”
'Hero Pay' applications flood into Minnesota

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
Iowa DNR Targets Impaired Boaters Over Independence Day Weekend During Operation Dry Water

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest on Iowa’s waterways, and state, local, and federal law enforcement are partnering that weekend for an enhanced enforcement initiative on boating while intoxicated. Operation Dry Water begins on Saturday, July 2, and continues through Monday, July 4. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Boating Administrator Susan Stocker says, “One-third of all boating fatalities nationally involved alcohol, and many of those victims were innocent bystanders. The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun.” She notes alcohol’s effect on judgment, reaction time, balance, and vision can combine to become particularly dangerous on a crowded waterway. The DNR is joining forces with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and sheriff’s offices statewide to target impaired boaters during the holiday weekend. Last year, more than 1,800 vessels containing over 6,200 boaters received 542 citations or warnings during Operation Dry Water.
Western Iowa Today

Weekend Protests in Iowa After Supreme Court Overturned Roe

(Des Moines, IA) Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin who attended a protest in Des Moines — had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere besides the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life, says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian crosswalk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
Western Iowa Today

ISU Studies Whether Fertilizer Companies Are Manipulating Prices

(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University study finds there’s not enough evidence to show fertilizer companies are taking advantage of inflation to raise prices. The study was requested by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller earlier this year because of fertilizer price spikes. I-S-U ag economist Chad Hart, one of the study’s authors, says several factors caused fertilizer prices to rise, including supply chain problems, energy market fluctuations, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The I-S-U study predicts fertilizer prices will decline in the second half of this year but they won’t return to where they were in mid-2020 because farmer demand is high and supply chain problems still exist.
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
Minnesota Woman’s Recent Photo Shows “End Of World” Sky – Is It Real?

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store at 2432 London Road in Duluth. Also, a winning $50,000 ticket was sold at a Marathon...
KCRG.com

A stormy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are waking up to the sound of thunder this morning as showers and storms bring heavy rain to Eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.
Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
