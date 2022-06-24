ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU Studies Whether Fertilizer Companies Are Manipulating Prices

By Tom Robinson
(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University study finds there’s not enough evidence to show fertilizer companies are taking advantage of inflation to raise prices. The study was requested by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller earlier this year because of fertilizer price spikes. I-S-U ag economist Chad Hart, one of the study’s authors, says several factors caused fertilizer prices to rise, including supply chain problems, energy market fluctuations, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The I-S-U study predicts fertilizer prices will decline in the second half of this year but they won’t return to where they were in mid-2020 because farmer demand is high and supply chain problems still exist.

